Mitas pulls extra power into its SPORT FORCE+ RS tire line with two new sizes

Mitas SPORT FORCE+ RS tire range now available in 8 sizes

The two new rear sizes are designed for more powerful motorcycles

Mitas announces two new sizes in its SPORT FORCE+ RS tire range, made to bring extra power to track day riders. The new rear tires in 180/60ZR17 and 200/55ZR17 are specifically designed for more powerful motorcycles bringing the SPORT FORCE+ RS range up to eight sizes available for every kind of bike.

Boštjan Novak, Director of Research, Development & Quality at Mitas Motorcycle Tires states: “We are really excited to introduce these larger tires to our SPORT FORCE+ RS tire line. They bring a whole new level of energy through its new construction combined with our high-performance RS-Racing Soft compound. And as always, we made sure they were really put to the test with racer Randy Krummenacher before releasing them on tracks to ensure best-in-class performance and competitive lap times.”

The SPORT FORCE+ RS tires feature a specially developed Racing Soft (RS) compound that gives an exceptional grip at extreme lean angles and superb straight-line stability at top speeds. Thanks to its special construction, riders can gain total control over their bikes with amazing feedback and feel, even with the burst of extra force behind their more powerful bikes.

Randy Krummenacher, Swiss motorcycle racer and 2019 Supersport World Championship winner, adds: “The two new rear sizes push performance even further. The side grip, quick acceleration out of the corner and the really dynamic handling without compromising durability are the main benefits I found that the tires bring to riders.”

For further information on the Mitas SPORT FORCE+ RS, go to: https://www.mitas-moto.com/en-ca/products/motorcycle-on-road-tires/motorcycle-racing-tires/sport-force-plus-rs

SOURCE: MITAS