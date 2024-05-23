Indian Motorcycle Racing and Reigning Champion Jared Mees Win Inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track

Mees Edges Out the Competition Aboard Indian FTR750, Captures Second Victory of Season as he Moves into Second Overall through Six Rounds

Indian Motorcycle Racing proved victorious at round six of the 2024 American Flat Track series at the inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track, as nine-time champion Jared Mees added his second victory of the 2024 season aboard his Indian FTR750. With 118 points, Mees is just six back from the top of the leaderboard as he chases the all-time career record of 10 Grand National Championships.

Mees demonstrated his exceptional speed and skill, securing victories in both qualifying sessions, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and the night’s Main event. However, securing the top of the podium was no easy feat, as Mees battled closely with Dallas Daniels and Sammy Halbert throughout the Main’s final three minutes. Ultimately, Mees reigned victorious, inching closer to his goal of breaking the all-time career championship record of 10 titles.

“Competing at a track for the first time can throw a lot of hurdles, but the team had the FTR750 fully dialed in, and Jared proved why he’s got nine championships to his name,” said Gary Gray, Vice President of Racing & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “With two wins this season, just six points back from the top of the leaderboard, we’re excited to stay on the throttle and push for the all-time championship record.”

After six rounds, Mees sits second in the championship chase with 118 points, a mere 6 points off the lead. Currently tied with Scottie Parker with the most career championships, Mees is looking to break the record and earn the title of the greatest all-time flat track racer. Of his nine-career championships, Mees has earned five while a member of the Indian Wrecking Crew piloting the Indian FTR750, including championships in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The 2024 American Flat Track season continues on June 15 for the Orange County Half-Mile in Middleton, NY.

