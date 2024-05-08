Moto Craft Unveils Historic Haas Moto Museum Collaboration and Celebrates the Intersection of Art and Engineering

This June, the Moto Craft: Where Speed Meets Art show at the Queen Elizabeth Building in Toronto will feature an extraordinary exhibition in partnership with the Haas Moto Museum in Dallas, TX. For the first time ever outside the museum, Moto Craft will host the largest collection of Haas motorcycles, showcasing over 30 iconic bikes that blend artistic design with cutting-edge engineering.

This partnership highlights Moto Craft’s unique approach to motorcycle shows, emphasizing not only the mechanical brilliance of motorcycles but also their artistic and cultural significance. The event, taking place from June 7-9, promises to be a pivotal gathering for enthusiasts of design, art, and motorcycle culture.

Haas Moto Museum Collaboration: Through this exclusive collaboration, attendees will have the rare opportunity to view an expansive range of motorcycles from the Haas Moto Museum. Each motorcycle has been carefully curated to demonstrate how design and functionality merge to create moving art. This collaboration not only brings these masterpieces to a new audience but also highlights the evolving narrative of motorcycles as icons of style and culture. The Art and Engineering Intersection: At Moto Craft, art meets engineering in an unprecedented display. The show delves into the technical artistry behind motorcycle design, presenting bikes that challenge traditional boundaries and redefine modern craftsmanship. This theme is a testament to Moto Craft’s commitment to showcasing motorcycles as more than just vehicles — they are innovatively designed works of art that express the deepest levels of creativity and ingenuity.

Featuring Renowned Builders: Joining the exhibition are some of the world’s most celebrated motorcycle builders, including J. Shia (Boston MA), Craig Rodsmith (Lake Country, IL) Max Hazan (Los Angeles, CA), Jay Donovan (Victoria, BC), and Rob Chappell (Oshawa, ON). Each brings their unique perspective and acclaimed designs to the show, enhancing the fusion of art and engineering with their bespoke creations. Event Details: Date: June 7–9, 2024 Location: Queen Elizabeth Building, Toronto Hours: Friday, June 7 (4 PM–9 PM), Saturday, June 8 (10 AM–7 PM), Sunday, June 9 (10 AM–5 PM) Tickets: Ultimate Moto Enthusiast VIP Pass $149, Friday Night Preview Premiere Access $40, Weekend Pass $45, 1-Day Pass $30. Visit motocraftshow.com for more information and to order tickets. About Moto Craft: Moto Craft: Where Speed Meets Art is a new concept motorcycle event that transcends traditional motorcycle shows by integrating curated exhibitions, art displays, live music, and interactive sessions. Held in Toronto, Moto Craft aims to foster a community where creativity and passion for motorcycles take centre stage, offering an immersive experience that celebrates the rich culture surrounding motorcycles.

SOURCE : Moto Craft