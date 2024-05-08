Mitas gives Enduro riders a new level of handling terrain with release of TERRA FORCE-EF 2 SM

The newest addition to the Mitas Enduro tire line-up is race ready starting May, 2024

With a front tire design made to compete on Soft to Medium terrain

Available in two different compounds and constructions for a greater grip

Mitas is set to launch the latest entrant in its extensive Enduro racing tire line with the release of its TERRA FORCE-EF 2 SM front tire, designed for Enduro FIM competitions especially for Soft to Medium terrain.

Sjoerd Fokkens, Product & Racing manager at Mitas Motorcycle tires explains: “With this new front tire option, Mitas unleashes a new tire specifically built to handle conditions at the highest level of Enduro competitions, such as the Enduro, Hard Enduro and Superenduro World Championships. Our newest 2 SM front tire takes our high-powered TERRA FORCE-EF up a level, bringing extra steering precision and stability, while ensuring greater grip and endurance. Before rolling this tire out, we tested every key performance factor with Alfredo Gomez to make sure it would help riders meet the tough challenges they face with ease.”

Alfredo Gomez, professional Enduro racer and Mitas test rider found that, “The new Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF 2 SM goes even further in terms of braking, stability, self-cleaning and bump absorption. This newest version is definitely my preferred tire choice for the upcoming Hard Enduro World Championship and Superenduro World Championship competitions.”

The Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF 2 SM has been developed for professional riders and hobby Enduro enthusiasts who demand better traction and control in Soft to Medium terrain. The tire is available in two unique compound and carcass constructions:

Super version (Fast Enduro) – identified by its yellow stripe: Medium carcass construction and compound, especially designed to provide excellent stability around fast corners

Super Light (Technical Enduro) – identified by a green stripe: Light, soft carcass construction and gummy compound for better absorption of hard obstacles while giving a higher grip level.

For more information about Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF 2 SM tires visit

https://www.mitas-moto.com/en-ca/products/motorcycle-off-road-tires/enduro-fim-tires/terra-force-ef-2-sm.

SOURCE: Mitas