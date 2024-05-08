Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces Exciting New Motocross and Cross-Country Line-Up for 2025

Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross and cross-country performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven motocross machines and two hyper-focused cross-country models for the new year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting, new 2-stroke models added to the motocross range – the TC 150 and TC 300.

Based upon the class-leading TC 125, the new TC 150 bridges the gap between the TC 125 and the TC 250. Offering improved overall power and a considerable boost to the torque, the TC 150 is the perfect machine for racers looking to gain an advantage when competing against 250 cc 4-stroke machines. Assembled with race-tested components throughout and providing all riders with confidence-inspiring handling, the TC 150 certainly strengthens the 2-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The same philosophy applies to the new TC 300. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc 4-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Undoubtedly, the TC 300 sets a new benchmark for motocross machinery, delivering the ultimate combination of unsurpassed power and rideability within a lightweight construction.

The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.

Leading the way in off-road competition, the TX 300 and FX 350 cross-country machines utilize the same advanced platforms as found on the TC and FC models while enjoying large capacity fuel tanks, cross-country specific gearing, convenient side stands, WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks, and a 21/18-inch D.I.D DirtStar wheelset fitted with Dunlop MX33 front and AT81 rear tires.

The latest generation frame ensures all motocross and cross-country models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight, and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally, and exclusive to the three 4-stroke machines, new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.

Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals, and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new, Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.

All models are expertly crafted with the latest technology and rider aids, in addition to featuring an extensive list of premium aftermarket components to ensure each machine delivers best-in-class rideability. New on the motocross machines for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tires, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.

Technical highlights:

Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility

New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings

New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires for exceptional grip on all surfaces (FC and TC models)

New engine mounts on FC/FX models further improve chassis flex

New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis

Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics

Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider

Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and maneuverability

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all 4-stroke models

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping (FC and TC models)

WP XACT Closed Cartridge 48 mm spring front forks offer consistent damping on long rides and races (FX and TX models)

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories accompanies the launch of the 2025 motocross and cross-country machines with the headlining component the Connectivity Unit Offroad. Once installed and paired with the free-to-download Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups to suit a variety of racing surfaces and conditions.

Providing comfort, Swedish-inspired styling, and safety for all riders, the Apparel collection ensures maximum protection throughout every race. The complete range includes riding gear and protective wear with every product designed in line with the 2025 line-up of motocross and cross-country models available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The 2025 motocross and cross-country range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers from June onward.

SOURCE: Husqvarna Motorcycle