CSBK adds Constructors Championship for Pro Sport Bike in 2024

The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will expand upon one of its most prestigious award battles in 2024, adding a Constructors Championship table to the Pro Sport Bike class.

Introduced to the feature GP Bikes Pro Superbike category in 2021, the Constructors Championship (or “manufacturers” title) has quickly become an integral part of the season story while also diversifying the grid, as just four brands scored points in 2020 compared to a high of seven in 2022.

The championship sees the top two scorers for each manufacturer in each race contribute points to the season standings, matching the exact total of race points each of those riders scored. For example, if the top two BMW riders in the final classification finished first (25 points) and fourth (13), they would score 38 points in that race.

BMW has been the most successful Superbike brand since its adoption, winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 after rivals Suzuki snatched the inaugural crown in 2021.

While that matches up with class champions Alex Dumas (Suzuki) in 2021 and then Ben Young (BMW) in each of the last two seasons, the true difference makers thus far have been the additional riders behind them, evidenced by Sam Guerin’s efforts a year ago.

As for its expansion into the middleweight Pro Sport Bike class, the Constructors Championship should be even closer than in the feature category, as four different brands won Sport Bike races last season compared to just two in Superbike.

Kawasaki would have been the Constructors champions had the award existed in 2023, and while that success was headlined again by class champion David MacKay, an impressive six different riders would have contributed to the season total, the most of any brand.

Those efforts would have paced Suzuki by 87 points and Yamaha by 92, with the former relying heavily on 2021 champion Sebastien Tremblay and veteran Marco Sousa while the latter scored majority of their points with class runner-up Matt Simpson and round one winner Brad Macrae.

The favourite for the inaugural 2024 crown isn’t immediately clear, however, as MacKay is set to graduate to the Superbike class and Simpson remains without a ride, while Macrae was injured at the Daytona 200 and could miss the opening rounds.

That leaves Tremblay and Suzuki as the de facto frontrunners, though Ducati’s Elliot Vieira will surely be a title contender for the Panigale brand alongside Nathan Playford, while John Laing and Alex Michel take over lead duties for Kawasaki.

The biggest wildcard could be 18-year-old sensation Mavrick Cyr, who is expected to do the heavy lifting for former class champions Triumph in his first pro season. Yamaha will be left to rely on rookie Bryce DeBoer in Macrae’s absence, while Honda remains without any projected entries heading into round one.

The addition of the Constructors Championship to the Pro Sport Bike class is just the latest boost to Bridgestone CSBK’s most unpredictable category, with nine different winners in the last 17 races dating back to the start of 2022.

The middleweight tier is slated for another 12 races in 2024, featuring doubleheaders at each of the six rounds spanning Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta. The action will begin at Shannonville Motorsport Park just east of Belleville, Ontario from May 17-19.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: Race 1 Sport Bike podium from the final round of 2023 with three different manufacturers represented by (L-R) Elliot Vieira (Ducati), Sebastien Tremblay (Suzuki) and class champion David MacKay (Kawasaki). Photo credit: Rob O’Brien / CSBK.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship