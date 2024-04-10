Aviator Ace 2 and Twist 3: AIROH’s new must have helmets for off road

AIROH is one of the benchmark companies in the motorcycle helmets field, and is one of the most worn by great off-road champions and passionate, as much in motocross as in enduro.

Among its most popular helmets there are undoubtedly the Aviator Ace and Twist series that have been totally renewed in the 2024 collection.

The new helmets Aviator Ace 2 and Twist 3 provide improvements not only from the design and graphics points of view, but also in terms of ventilation system, inner linings and technologies for the rider’s head protection. One of the greatest new features, for both helmets, is the predisposition for the insertion of Bluetooth communication systems.

Protection, quality and innovation. These are the key points that lead AIROH in the creation of motorcycle helmets for the road and off-road sectors. The Italian brand, always linked to the great champions of the two wheels, has enriched the 2024 collection with important innovations.

Among these, also the new releases of two iconic AIROH off-road helmets, products that have marked important stages in the company’s history; the new Aviator Ace 2 and Twist 3.

An off-road proposal that features important technical improvements, starting from the ECE 2206 approval, and also some aesthetic novelties, but one of the biggest innovations is the possibility to insert Bluetooth communication systems inside these two helmets, to allow and facilitate communication between dirty adventure lovers.

AIROH – AVIATOR ACE 2 HELMET

The AIROH Aviator Ace 2 is aimed for those who want to express their passion, not only along off-road routes but also in urban context. This model is highly appreciated for its compactness and lightweight design, which is also confirmed in this release. The main innovation in this product is the predisposition for the insertion of Bluetooth communication systems, a real revolution for the off-road segment. With a double shell made of Composite Carbon and ECE 2206 approved, it also features the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) systems. It worth to be underlined also the DD Ring retention system. It boasts a renewed ventilation system that ensures optimal thermoregulation, making the user experience as comfortable as possible in any context and conditions of use. For this reason, the Inner linings have also been revised to be even more breathable and comfortable, with the new possibility to remove only the sponges from the cheek pads, to make washing and driving even easier.

A feature that will certainly be appreciated by off-road lovers when they encounter mud and dust on their motorbike rides. The graphics and colors in the new collection have been chosen and combined to further emphasize the helmet’s lines, making it even more recognizable.

AIROH – TWIST 3 HELMET

The Twist 3 is AIROH’s new off-road proposal to face any two-wheeled adventure with skill and ease. Developed in every aspect inside the AIROH wind tunnel, it is ECE 2206 approved and features a double shell in HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) and an advanced ventilation system to ensure maximum comfort even in the most extreme and prolonged conditions of use. The novelty of this product is its Communication System Ready feature, meaning it is prepared for Bluetooth communication systems insertion. Renewed in aesthetic terms, the Twist 3 is also updated on functional and technological points of view, thank to the introduction of the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net), which consists of a special 3D fabric structure that reduces forces transmitted to the head in the case of impact, and the AEFR system (AIROH Emergency Fast Release), that allows the cheek pads quick removal in case of an emergency. It has a state-of-the-art ventilation system that, especially in the frontal air intake, recalls the previous release.

Other innovations concern the introduction of side bumpers and the inner lining updated with particular attention to breathability with the aim to make Twist 3 a loyal mate even in the most demanding contexts. Captivating graphics and colors emphasize its design, further enhanced by the new peak that integrates more into the outer shell design, while improving aerodynamics.

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH