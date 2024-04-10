AIROH J 110 the two-in-one helmet with an unmistakable style

With an attractive design and a vintage style, the AIROH J 110 helmet is one of the 2024 novelties of the Italian brand. Ideal for the adventurous souls who don’t give up style, J 110 is an urban jet in Composite Carbon that becomes full-face when necessary, thanks to its innovative and high-performance technical features. This product combines aesthetics shapes, comfort and aerodynamics.

For the most demanding riders, AIROH presents the new J 110 helmet, a particularly versatile model – with ECE 2206 and P/J approvals – which offers the possibility to switch easily from urban jet to full face, thanks to its removable chin guard. Furthermore, the Paesly graphic, with the chin guard available in three different color variants, maximizes the customization of this AIROH helmet.

Thanks to this distinctive feature, AIROH J 110 is well suited to any type of journey you want to face riding your motorbike. The captivating design, characterized by a vaguely vintage style, combined with the numerous graphics and bright color variants, will certainly not go unnoticed, whether you’re riding on the most beautiful panoramic roads or through city streets. Intuitive and versatile, J 110 has a manual visor and chin guard equipped with an adjustable air intake, it features also with removable and double-length stop wind and nose cover, for an excellent comfort during all seasons.

A truly distinctive feature, as well as graphics and color variants, is the removable chin guard: with a simple gesture, by applying it or removing it, the helmet transforms, acquiring a new character from both functional and aesthetic points of view. This allows to change completely the way of use but also to deeply modify the helmet graphic, giving life to a new model in shape and design.

AIROH J 110 is made of Composite Carbon to guarantee protection and lightweight. The shell has two different sizes to adapt to different cranial conformities. For maximum protection, it features the ASN system (AIROH Sliding Net), while for superior comfort, the inner linings are hypoallergenic, removable, washable, made with high-quality and breathable fabrics, such as the innovative Coolmax®, and boast exclusive treatments. Equipped also with the Anti-Theft ring, the new J 110 is Communication System Ready.

DATA SHEET

Homologation: ECE 2206 and P/J approvals

Material: Composite Carbon

Weight: full face version from 1340 g ±50 g; jet version from 1070g ±50g

Shells and sizes: 2 (XS – S – M | L – XL- XXL)

Retention system: Micrometric System

Ventilation: chin guard vent

Inner linings: Coolmax®, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Technology: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net)

Communication System Ready

Inside the box: removable summer nose cover, jet version taps, winter stop wind, chin guard

Other: anti-theft ring

For information:https://www.airoh.com/

Source: AIROH