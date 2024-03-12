Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic Wraps Up 9th Annual Edition

The Halifax Exhibition Centre welcomed thousands of motorcycle and powersport enthusiasts last weekend as the 9th annual edition of Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic made its return to the show floor. This high energy event took place March 1st through 3rd.

“We cannot thank our amazing dealers enough” said Show Manager, Scott Sprague. “We had so many amazing brands displayed on the show floor and lots of attendees out making exciting purchases for the upcoming outdoor season.”

The show featured the latest vehicles from 8 of the region’s favourite dealers:

Exhibitors were also eager to share about their positive experience at the event:

“After participating in the 2024 Motorcycle & Powersport Atlantic Show last weekend I was very pleased with the number of contacts we made at our booth which will definitely translate into new distribution opportunities in the future! Overall, a successful show for Lucas Oil!” – John Coyle, Lucas Oil.

Visitors were invited to scan the QR code at the door for the chance to win an Argo 26” Mountain EBike courtesy of Demon Electric! Congratulations to this year’s winner, Maxime Francoeur. The show also partnered with KartBahn to give 4 lucky winners a karting session for 3 people! The lucky winners were: Maurice Confidant, Cody Matthews, Jarrett Munroe and Mitchell Misner.

The show will return for its 10th anniversary edition in 2025. For the latest information, stay tuned to www.BikeAtlantic.ca.

Source: Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic