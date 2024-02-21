Bridgestone Named Official Tire of FAST Riding School

New partnership with prestigious advanced riding school in Canada will feature the latest products in Bridgestone’s premium motorcycle tire range to provide riders of all skill levels confidence, precision and comfort at each course.

Bridgestone will become “Official Tire of FAST Riding School” beginning in January 2024.

FAST Riding School online registration opens in early December 2023 for the 2024 season.

Bridgestone Canada Inc. announced in december 2023 that Bridgestone will become the “Official Tire of FAST Riding School,” beginning Jan. 1, 2024. FAST Riding School, based at Shannonville Motorsports Park in Shannonville, Ontario, Canada, teaches all skill levels—everyday street riders to advanced track day riders and racers—how to improve their control of a motorcycle, enabling them to become a better and safer rider.

FAST Riding School courses teach riders how to approach and negotiate turns plus braking, cornering, and acceleration techniques and strategies in a controlled environment of a race track that mimics highways and roadways as well as build skills in subsequent phases to hone track riding skills and boost confidence. FAST Riding School will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s premium motorcycle sport tire line, BATTLAX, including the new Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23, to help riders gain sufficient confidence and comfort while learning and completing each course.

“Bridgestone is passionate about motorcycling and helping riders get the most from their riding experience by providing state-of-the-art tires for all types of motorcycles,” said Jared Williams, General Manager Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. “FAST Riding School is well known for teaching skills to a broad range of riders to help them get the most out of their riding, making this partnership a natural fit. We’re thrilled to enter this partnership and support such a prestigious advanced riding school by allowing everyday street riders and track day riders and racers to experience the precision and confidence of Bridgestone tires first-hand.”

“Bridgestone has a passionate team that is involved in our sport across Canada, and we’re excited to name Bridgestone as the ‘Official Tire of FAST Riding School,’” said Martin Hamel, Chief Instructor and Owner, FAST Riding School. “FAST’s professional instructors tested Bridgestone BATTLAX tires first-hand and were impressed with the grip and durability. Specifically, we’re looking forward to riding on the new BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 tire because it is engineered for rain or shine conditions that we face on a regular basis at FAST.”

Announced in October 2023, the Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that is engineered to meet the requirements of sport riders, featuring increased levels of dry grip performance1 whether riding on circuits or cornering on mountain roads. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 turns faster lap times in both wet and dry track conditions2,3 compared to its predecessor, delivering confident traction in rain or shine. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 will be available in popular sizes in January 2024.

Since 1987, FAST Riding School has taught beginner to advanced motorcycle riders how to improve their riding techniques through unique teaching methods, facilitating their development into a more skilled and secure rider. Riders can choose to use the school’s motorcycles and riding gear or bring their own. FAST Riding School registration opens in early December 2023 for the 2024 season. To learn more, visit www.fastridingschool.com.

Bridgestone’s partnership with FAST Riding School aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone partnership with FAST Riding School aligns with its “Emotion” and “Ease” commitments.

1 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, surface conditions and riding habits.

2 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing using a Yamaha YZF-R1 at Autopolis Speedway (2 min 03.4 sec lap time).

3 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing using a BMW S1000RR at Bridgestone Proving Ground (1 min 19.8 sec lap time).

Source: Bridgestone