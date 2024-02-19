Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic – Region’s premier motorcycle powersport event returns to Halifax

Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic will be making its annual return to the Halifax Exhibition Centre next month, March 1-3, 2024. This year marks the 9th edition of this annual, fan-favourite event.

“This show is definitely one of the most exciting ones we produce.” said Show Manager, Scott Sprague. “The energy from both attendees and exhibitors make this show such a thrill and we can’t wait to see everyone back.”

Tickets for the show are available online in advance, and at the door. Purchasing tickets online automatically enters you in the draw for the chance to win the show’s door prize plus scan the QR code onsite for a second chance to win an Argo 26” Mountain EBike courtesy of Demon Electric! Regular adult admission is $14, Junior (aged 12-16) and Senior passes (aged 65+) are $12, family passes (2 adults, 2 juniors) are $34 and children under the age of 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For the latest information and feature updates, visitors are encouraged to check www.BikeAtlantic.ca and follow the show’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.

SHOW INFORMATION

HOURS:

Friday, March 1 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 2 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 3 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

LOCATION:

Halifax Exhibition Centre

200 Prospect Road

Goodwood, NS

Source: Motorcycle Powersport Atlantic