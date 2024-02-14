It’s here! Pull up to Toronto’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show this weekend

See why the motorcycle and OHV industry contributes $4 billion in annual economic output in Ontario and $2 billion to provincial GDP at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, presented by NFP

Toronto’s Motorcycle and Powersport Show, presented by NFP, returns this weekend showcasing not only why the industry is a popular leisure escape, but a key economic driver for Ontario as well.

According to an economic impact study undertaken by Moto Canada, the Canadian Quad Council and the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada, the motorcycle and off-highway vehicle industry contributes an estimated $4 billion in economic output in Ontario and $2 billion to provincial GDP annually.

“I don’t think people realize just how much we contribute to the local economy, supporting thousands of jobs,” said Landon French, President and CEO of Moto Canada. “This is not only a great event to see the best products on the market and learn about riding, but it is also a point of pride for our community.”

The study’s full findings will be released in the spring.

The show runs February 16th to 18th and features exhibits such as virtual racing simulator Biker Down, the Jetwerx pavilion for Motocross, the ExPLR Zone for adventure riding and She Rides Night on Friday. There’s also riding opportunities for all ages including Stacyc demo rides for young kids, Yamaha Riding Academy for ages 6-12 and Moto Intro for adults. And of course, all the newest products and gear on the market and of course, exclusive looks at some of the hottest motorcycles on the market.

This weekend’s show is the fourth of five across the country this winter, following Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. The run of shows wraps up in Montreal next week. For more information or to buy tickets, please visit motocanada.com.

LOCATION: Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place — 100 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto, ON, M6K 3C3

HOURS: Friday, Feb 16: 12:00PM – 9:00PM Saturday, Feb 17: 10:00AM – 8:00PM Sunday, Feb 18: 10:00AM – 5:00PM

ADMISSION: Online tickets are now on sale at https://motocanada.com/shows/toronto

Source : Moto Canada