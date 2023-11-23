King of the comebacks: hail the new KTM 890 SMT

Sharper, sleeker, sportier. Take a touch of touring, a pinch of unbeatable tarmac performance and a large vivid spice of Supermoto legacy and serve with speed: KTM is delighted to reintroduce the KTM SMT back to the table. No compromises and no catches. This regeneration of a KTM icon will sweep all highway traffic aside.

Imagine the ultimate Supermoto ‘play weapon’ but also a bike that boasts a number of technical features and additions necessary for extended touring capabilities: you can attack the hill but also know that the bike will take you much further.

Essential information:

– KTM 890 SMT back in the spotlight with re-tuned KTM 890 LC8c platform and developed to hit marks at the top of the Supermoto touring segment for power/torque-to-weight ratio.

– A street-focused chassis, adjustable suspension, premium tires and brakes, and other components elevate this purposeful model between KTM ADVENTURE and KTM STREET product ranges. The perfect foil for hill passes and the road that lies thereafter.

– The 2024 KTM 890 SMT is relaunched with fanfare and pulsating ‘hill climb’ concept in the hands of former AMA Superbike and Supermoto racer Chris Fillmore.

The only way is up. The racing skills of former AMA Superbike and Supermoto ace Chris Fillmore were an apt conduit to display the potential and the limits of the reimagined KTM 890 SMT. The Pikes Peak winner throttled the Supermoto-tourer along a Sardinian Mountain climb to show petrol heads and the motorcycle industry what they had been missing – and what they had been waiting for.

Fillmore gassed the super-torquey 889 cc LC8c parallel twin and counted on class-leading power and torque. The engine is the same platform behind the enviable stats and output of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R: with a 20% increase in rotating mass over the KTM 790 platform, providing stability and reassurance through corners, the knock control and 46 mm dual Dell’Orto throttle bodies guaranteeing optimum momentum while the fuel consumption from the 4.17-gallon (15.8-liter) tank is fantastically low. The KTM 890 SMT is just as happy pushed through low revs as pinned in higher gears. In fact, Fillmore used the full range of the KTM 790 DUKE’s motor to ace his second Pikes Peak hill climb record in Colorado.

The tank itself plays a forceful role in the ergonomics and has been slimmed and designed specifically for the KTM 890 SMT. The form of the tank slides the rider even further ‘into’ the bike with a wide and comfy contact patch but still compact enough for free and flowing movement, aided by the single-piece Supermoto-shaped seat at 33.8 in (860 mm) height. The aero-optimized smoked windshield is placed just above the double fender concept with a low splash guard on the fork legs. Cruise or attack?

Chassis-wise, the KTM 890 SMT has a CroMo steel frame with a tighter geometry. The structure is typically light and superbly agile on the move but also ensures fierce stability the faster a rider pushes. The shock absorber is angled further to reduce the seat height and accommodate the longer swingarm, contributing to a forwardly inclined rider position as well as straight stability.

Feeling the KTM 890 SMT on the go is a prime experience: agile, flighty and responsive. The WP APEX suspension (43 mm open cartridge upside-down forks at 180 mm of travel and same for the shock) is fully adjustable and complements the 17” wheels. The Michelin PowerGP tires supply more than enough stick for the tightest tarmac and have been especially selected for their specs and appropriateness for the KTM 890 SMT’s demands.

The state of the art 5” TFT dashboard is made from optically bonded mineral glass and is scratch and glare resistant and fully customizable while divulging the easy-to-use infographic menu system for setup preferences.

The bike can be molded even further. The three standard ride modes (RAIN, STREET, SPORT) can be expanded by an optional TRACK setting that permits the rider to toggle different amounts of throttle modes and traction control through 10 levels. Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) is an important safety feature sensitive to the bike’s pitch and behavior at lean. Try six different handlebar positions with a 30 mm range. The whole show can slide and be wrenched to a halt with potent brakes, with four piston calipers spinning a 320 mm front disc and 260 mm double piston calipers on the rear. Putting this stopping power into action employs Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS; placing both technically advanced provisions into the mix for an excellent safety profile.

More add-ons include heated grips and the chance to add Motor Slip Regulation (MSR, ideal for better control in low grip situations and for fast downshifts) to the software package. Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control are optional and ready to go with a simple activation process. Good connectivity with the bike means full access to navigation possibilities, and the advantages of the KTMconnect App (including owner manuals and digital service booklet for service and maintenance).

It would be very ‘backmarker-ish’ not to mention the looks. The KTM 890 SMT says a lot with its Supermoto-tourer style, from the wheels to the sporty graphics. The SMT cuts a sharp profile and will be impossible to miss and harder to outgun on the road. As ever, don’t forget the encompassing collection of KTM PowerParts (technical accessories and TRACK and TECH Packs) and KTM PowerWear to look the part on the hill, the highway or any hike to KTM 890 SMT happiness.

2024 KTM 890 SMT Highlights:

KTM 890 LC8c reworked for special sport touring emphasis and the next generation of the KTM 890 SMT thanks to unbeatable power delivery

A chassis ideal for the perfect Supermoto-tourer that achieves the desirable pitch between aggression and chilled cruising with a sportier feel

Frame, engine, wheels, WP APEX suspension all tweaked for lithe performance

Blast the gradient of any hill climb with Cornering MTC, Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS all applicable thanks to premium bike behavior functionality. More customization possible with adjustable Suspension and TRACK mode options

Performance with function: get excited by the tech specs and then revel in the touring aspect of the bike with elements such as the 5” advanced TFT dashboard, Michelin PowerGP tires and optional Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control among other add-ons

LED lights, eye-catching styling, 17” wheels and KTM 890 SMT spirit from the first throttle roll

Beat a path to an authorized KTM dealer from December onward to lay your gloves on the 2024 KTM 890 SMT.

Source: KTM