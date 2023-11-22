CSBK expands to 24 episodes on TSN and RDS for 2024

The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will feature its largest broadcast schedule yet in 2024, returning with TSN and joining RDS for a record-breaking 24 new episodes next season.

The national series began its partnership with TSN (The Sports Network) in 1994, joining Canada’s premier sports channel and ESPN affiliate. As they prepare to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2024, the two sides will now expand their relationship to include dedicated broadcasts for Quebec’s French-language channel, RDS.

RDS (Réseau Des Sports) was launched in 1989 as a sister network to TSN, and will now prepare their own independent broadcasts of all 12 planned Superbike races next season, with the search currently underway for Francophone announcers.

“The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship has proven to be a world-class circuit year after year,” said Mathieu Jolivet, the senior producer for RDS. “TV viewers everywhere now have access to a top-notch product that showcases talent from all over the country, most notably from Quebec. We are thrilled to once again be able to showcase these riders and this series on RDS in 2024!”

The expansion comes at a pivotal time in Quebec’s racing history, as the province has continued to produce some of the series’ most notable stars, including pro champions Alex Dumas and Sebastien Tremblay, Superbike frontrunner Sam Guerin, amateur champion Mavrick Cyr, and teenage sensation Vincent Lalande, amongst others.

In 2023, TSN showcased a record 21 original episodes of national action, presenting all ten Superbike races, all nine Sport Bike races, and two amateur support class episodes.

The 2024 schedule is all but confirmed to feature 12 feature Superbike races (which will be shown on both TSN and RDS), with 12 additional Sport Bike broadcasts on TSN to bring the total to a record of 24 episodes.

A particular highlight of 2023’s broadcast success was the debut of announcer Marshall Ferguson – the popular CFL voice joining Colin Fraser in the Superbike booth – and both are expected to return in 2024 for all Superbike races on TSN.

More information on the expanded broadcast efforts of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: French-Canadian fans will soon have dedicated CSBK coverage with the introduction of the series to RDS in 2024. The Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship also returns to TSN next season with a total of 24 episodes planned across it’s sports channels. Photo credit: Rob O’Brien / CSBK.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship