Beta Motorcycles pairs up with Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF tires for its 2024 Xtrainer enduro bikes

Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF to fit on 2024 Beta Xtrainer 250 and 300 models

It represents a new Mitas Original Equipment supply for Beta enduro bikes

The TERRA FORCE-EF tire line is made for all types of enduro racing

Mitas announces its newest OE partnership for the off-road market, this time with renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer Beta Motorcycles. Thanks to its outstanding features and after passing numerous rigorous performance tests, the TERRA FORCE-EF in the SUPER version, designed for Fast Enduro, was selected as original equipment fitment for the 2024 Beta Xtrainer 250 and 300 models.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Head of Mitas Motorcycle tires explains: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the OE supplier for the popular Beta Xtrainer enduro bikes with the new TERRA FORCE-EF SUPER. We are pioneers in the enduro competition tire segment and our products are very well known and popular to riders around the world. Thanks to our recent investments in new production facilities, we are now able to supply more tires to the market. We look forward to continue working with Beta Motorcycles as their trusted original equipment provider.”

Mitas flagship enduro tire line TERRA FORCE-EF for all types of enduro racing

Developed for the rider demanding major confidence, a robust grip and steady control no matter the surface, speed and technical difficulty of the terrain, the TERRA FORCE-EF tire line has a special knob design for FIM racing standards that deliver incredible traction, stability and long-lasting durability in any riding conditions. Available in three unique compounds and carcass constructions: SUPER for Fast Enduro, SUPER LIGHT for Technical Enduro and SUPER SOFT for Extreme Enduro.

For more information on the TERRA FORCE-EF line visit: https://www.mitas-moto.com/en/products/motorcycle-off-road-tires/enduro-fim-tires/terra-force-ef.

Source: Mitas