New partnership between REVER and KNUCKLE

REVER and KNUCKLE are proud to announce a partnership that integrates the world’s foremost ride discovery, planning, tracking, and sharing app with the Canadian authority in motorcycle events listing, destinations & addresses directory.

“We have partnered with KNUCKLE to bring thousands of Events & Bike Nights to the REVER app and website! Now, you can plan your rides with events and get directions directly to them or find the best twisty roads!”

“Partnering with REVER was an easy and obvious decision for us. REVER brings high quality tools that enhance motorcyclists experience and will help our users get more out of their passion. Together, we will be a force to be reckoned!”

REVER is all about encouraging and facilitating motorcyclists to get out and ride as much as possible. While KNUCKLE is about conveniently keeping the motorcyclist community informed, bring useful addresses and tons of events. And like REVER, KNUCKLE is intended to all type of riders. In 2024, users can expect more surprises from this partnership, so keep an eye out for further announcements!

Both REVER and KNUCKLE are excited about joining forces, allowing more people to experience motorcycle riding integrated with technology that reflects motorcycle rider habits and lifestyle. In a world where motorcycling is a way of life for many of us, finding the right tools can be the key to unlocking its full potential.

About REVER

REVER connects a global community of motorcycle enthusiasts through the free REVER app and website to discover the best places to ride, track activities, navigate and share motorcycling experiences. Pro memberships on REVER include additional features such as exclusive access to Butler Maps’ Road recommendations, custom safety alerts and more. REVER is based in Eagle, Colorado and since the launch in 2015, REVER users have tracked millions of miles on motorcycle rides in 119 countries around the world. For more information visit www.rever.co.

About KNUCKLE

In 2017, KNUCKLE quickly established itself as the go-to resource, first in the Quebec province, then in all eastern Canada, and now expanding throughout North America. Veteran owned and operated, KNUCKLE’s aim is to empower motorcyclists to live and enjoy this passion to the fullest, while also envisioning a united and thriving motorcycle community. KNUCKLE is compatible with all devices and platforms, and can be accessed through their website, their mobile app on Google Play, and soon on the Apple App Store. For more information, visit knucklehq.com.

Sources: REVER and KNUCKLE