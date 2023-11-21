Husqvarna Motorcycles reveals 2024 range of competition-focused minicycles.

Three high performance motocross machines give youngsters a competitive edge

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to reveal its highly-anticipated 2024 minicycle line-up. Receiving several technical upgrades to maximize both performance and reliability, the all-new TC 50 and TC 65 two-stroke machines also offer adjustable ergonomics for the first time ever. In addition, the class-leading TC 85 remains unchanged for 2024 and features the latest technology and race-tested components to give aspiring youngsters a competitive edge over their rivals.

Utilizing much of the same technology found on the full-size motocross machines, the TC 50 provides the youngest racers with a highly capable, competition-focused motorcycle. Including a new, more powerful engine, larger one-piece radiator, and digital ignition, the TC 50 is ready to match the potential of any young racer. Using statistical scientific data throughout the design process, the ergonomics have been perfected for youngsters and with adjustable bodywork, WP suspension, and multiple handlebar mounting positions, riders can continue racing the TC 50 as they grow in size.

The TC 65 offers the same adjustment options as the TC 50, which allows riders to continue developing their motocross skills aboard a familiar machine. A new, more compact, and fully adjustable WP shock is setup to improve the balance of the TC 65, and thanks to its revised mounting position on the new frame, more energy is now absorbed for greater comfort. Together with significant updates to the engine, which includes a new DS clutch and steel basket, more durable gearbox, and machined crankcases, the on-track performance of the TC 65 reaches a higher level for 2024.

Shared updates to both the TC 50 and TC 65 – including new exhausts, updated jetting, and larger footpegs – boost the overall performance and rideability, while all-new bodywork and graphics replicate the full-size models. Each machine is then equipped and finished with components from leading offroad brands including BRISK spark plugs, Formula brakes, MAXXIS tires, ODI grips, and Twin Air filters, creating a pair of best-in-class motocross machines.