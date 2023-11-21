Bridgestone CSBK confirm new national classes including Kawasaki ZX-4RR spec for 2024

A new race division will join the Bridgestone CSBK national series in 2024, with the addition of an Amateur Twins category, and a brand-new Cup class for near standard “spec” Kawasaki ZX-4RR machinery.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for affordable competition within the Bridgestone CSBK range of classes,” explains series owner Ross Millson. “We’re excited to have Kawasaki join us in offering something new and exciting for Canadian road racing competitors.”

In 2023, CSBK offered a Pro Twins division in conjunction with the Liqui Moly Pro Sport Bike category, but next season that category will stand alone with an additional Amateur component for the two-cylinder machinery offered by Suzuki, Aprilia, and Yamaha. The rules structure for Pro Twins will mirror other national divisions, with horsepower established at 90 and enforced on the official Dynojet Dyno by Brooklin Cycle Racing of Pickering, ON.

All three manufacturers won National Pro Twins races in 2023, with Aprilia veteran Jeff Williams leading the category prior to a race injury suffered in July. Eventually, Suzuki-mounted first-year pro Andrew Van Winkle, age 16 from Chilliwack, BC, earned the inaugural Bickle Racing Pro Twins title.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Cup

Meanwhile, the big news is the development of a category focused on the brand new, high-revving four-cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR family of sports offerings.

Restricted in street trim due to noise regulations in the U.S.A., the CSBK Cup Series will allow for electronic upgrades that increase the engine’s power output. The unrestricted ZX-4RR is capable of more than 75 horsepower on a rear wheel Dyno.

Details of the Ninja ZX-4RR rules package and specific guidelines will be available shortly, the class offering only mild updates (bodywork, suspension, exhaust) to the standard high spec of the Ninja ZX-4RR.

The new series will be supported by Canadian Kawasaki Motors and be open to both Pro and Amateur level competitors.

Kawasaki last supported a “spec” type class in 2015, when CSBK produced 22 identical Ninja 300 twins for use in a special debut media event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. These Kawasakis formed the basis for what would become the debut of the Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike category in 2018.

The initial 2024 plan will see Pro and Amateur Twins classes share track time with the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Series, practicing, qualifying, and racing together. As with the Pro-AM Lightweight category, each group will have one podium post race, with Pros and Amateurs sharing the rostrum.

However, if the two categories see sufficient entries, they could be separated in select later rounds.

In terms of Championship status, the Pros and Amateurs will be scored separately, meaning there will be a total of four National class Champions crowned at the completion of the 2024 season for the Pro-AM Twins/Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR class.

For more information on the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship, visit www.csbk.ca.

Main picture: Bridgestone CSBK has announced a new Kawasaki ZX-4RR spec-class for the 2024 season. Photo credit: Courtesy Canadian Kawasaki.

Source: Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship