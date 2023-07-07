James Owen has won the 2023 Iron Butt Rally. This is his 3rd Iron Butt Rally win and he recorded the second highest mileage ever ridden during the rally. James rode his 2022 BMW R1250RT 14,138 miles in 11 days and collected 151,821 points. He previously won the rally in 2009 and 2017. James is the only two-time winner and is now the only three-time winner of the IBR. James lost points due to being in the penalty window at the finish but had enough to still win. If he had arrived 12 minutes later, he would have finished 2nd. But he timed it perfectly and pulled off what many considered impossible… again.

For more detailed information, you can read the daily ride reports at: ironbuttrally.net.

Previous winners: Paul Taylor 2003, James Owen 2009, 2017, 2023, Ross Copas 1986, Wendy Crocket 2019 (only female winner to date), Mike Brooke 2021.