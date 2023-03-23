Maritime’s Only Motorcycle & Powersport Showcase Makes Roaring Return

The 2023 edition of Motorcycle and Powersport Atlantic wrapped up this weekend after 3-days of excitement at the Halifax Exhibition Centre, March 3-5. The show, which is presented by Q104, was attended by over 7500 visitors. It was a jam-packed weekend of high intensity features for all in attendance.

“This show was highly anticipated by the Maritime’s biker community,” says Scott Sprague, Show Manager. “The turnout was even better than anticipated and many visitors left having made some great purchases on the show floor.”

Motorcycle and Powersport Atlantic, the largest show of its kind east of Montreal, showcased hundreds of models – including top brands of the latest in motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs and more. A big thank you to this year’s participating dealers:

Visitors took part in a wide variety of features including live tattooing from Everlasting Ink all weekend long and the Beard and Mustache Competition, sponsored by Q104 & Educated Beards. Congratulations to the following winners in their distinct categories:

Best Full Beard won by Wally Ryan

Best Partial Beard won by Gus Cameron

Best Mustache won by Mike Shannon

Most Creative won by Dean Carter

Crowd favourites, Stunt 902 and The Maritime Trials Riders also returned this year to perform daring stunts and demos throughout the weekend.

Also, a big congratulations to the winners of this year’s door prize winners:

Return Passage for 2 Adults and 1 motorcycle on The Cat high-speed ferry to Maine: Christopher Campbell

for 2 Adults and 1 motorcycle on high-speed ferry to Maine: 2 Adult Weekend Passes to Stan Rogers Folk Festival: Erin Legare

to 2 Adult Weekend Passes to Route 16 Thunder Rally: Roxanne Carla Voicu

The Motorcycle Powersports team would also like to send a huge thank you to this year’s sponsors Q104, Educated Beards, and Motorcycle Tour Guide Atlantic.

For the latest information and updates on the 2024 edition, visitors are encouraged to check www.BikeAtlantic.ca.

Source: Motorcycle and Powersport Atlantic