Snow City Cycle Kawasaki Partners with CSBK Pro Sportbike Contender David Mackay

MacK AttacK Racing’s David MacKay, out of St. Catharines Ontario, is pleased to announce a partnership with Snow City Cycle as a main sponsor for the 2023 season with support from Canadian Kawasaki Motors.

After two years as runner-up in the Bridgestone CSBK Pro Sportbike National Championship, David has his sights set on putting his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on the top step of the 2023 campaign.

Says David MacKay – “ 2022 was a truly exciting season, with multiple podiums every round, but our plan is to go for it all in 2023 and bring the championship home.”

Snow City Cycle and Kawasaki join an established group of sponsors including Ontario Drapery Hardware, Motovan, DP Brakes, Shoei Helmets, Attack Performance, Bickle Racing, Kennedy Motorsports, Hindle Exhausts, and of course Fast Company for all of the engine and suspension work.

Source: Kawasaki