Five new brands coming to Parts Canada

Parts Canada is extremely excited to announce the addition of FIVE industry leading brands to our wide selection of top brands providing after market parts and accessories to our Canadian dealer network and Canadian consumers.

Demon Powersports products, (PDI International) are Canadian based with multiple warehouses located in North America. They’ve been part of the off-road industry for over 10-years and built its brand around product quality and customer service.

Rugged ATV/UTV, another brand from PDI International (out of Canada) are also tried and tested so their products meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. The success behind Demon Powersports & Rugged ATV/UTV products stems through extensive R&D, field testing and quality control prior to launching new parts.

https://www.demonpowersports.com

D’Cor Visuals comes to Parts Canada from Southern California with innovation and excellent quality in bike graphics and accessories. Using the best designers, adhesives and product materials, D’Cor knows that bike owners will ride with pride when they have D-Cor graphics on their bikes.

https://www.dcorvisuals.com

Risk Racing has been a innovator in the Motocross industry since 2005. Out of North Carolina, Risk Racing designs and manufactures MX essentials based on their technical background and first-hand moto experience. RISK strives to push the “status quo” to offer parts and products that take Motocross to the next level and firmly stand behind all of their products.

https://ca.riskracing.com

And for the cyclists looking for great accessories, BiKase uses Wisconsin’s roads, trails, landscapes and seasons as an inspiration in this family operated business out of Milwaukee. BiKase creates practical accessories and products for all types of cyclists, making their experience a better and more enjoyable one.

https://bikase.com

James Danyluk, president of Parts Canada is very pleased to have these top brands available through the Parts Canada dealer network. Mr. Danyluk notes that “these brands are a great addition to our list of suppliers and we are proud to be representing these industry leaders throughout Canada”.

Parts Canada takes pride in the brands we bring to our Canadian marketplace, and we are very proud to raise the bar of Canadian distribution by adding these exceptional brands to our catalogues. These brands are now available through any Parts Canada retailer.

For more information about Parts Canada, go to partscanada.com.

Source: Parts Canada