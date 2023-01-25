EXPOMOTO Quebec – February 10, 11 and 12, 2023: A section dedicated to more than 200 used vehicles

Propelled by an exclusive media union between TVA, Le Journal de Québec, Le Journal de Montréal and TéléMag, EXPOMOTO will be an example in 2023 of the strength of the regions with dealers from the Quebec City region and all those who gravitate towards this sport.

A section dedicated to used vehicles

In response to numerous requests expressed on social networks, a section of more than 20,000 square feet will be dedicated to more than 200 used vehicles of all makes. Visitors will be able to purchase and leave with their new vehicle.

This initiative will allow beginners to get a motorcycle at a lower price and to come back the following season to get a new motorcycle in their image.

EXPOMOTO is the only motorcycle event in Quebec that is completely transactional for the benefit of all visitors and exhibitors. You would like to buy a new bike or a slightly experienced bike? It’s in Quebec City! You want to change your equipment, your helmet, your boots? EXPOMOTO in Quebec City will satisfy you!

Never seen before in the industry!

This first edition of EXPOMOTO will have many surprises in store for all visitors. Among other things, the promoter is the only one in Quebec to offer an admission ticket that will give you the right to return free of charge during the three days of EXPOMOTO.

Come and discover a real show for enthusiasts, a real show with your dealers from the greater Quebec City area!

Source: EXPOMOTO