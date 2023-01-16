Honda Announces Seven Returning Motorcycle Models

In its first product announcement of the new calendar year, Honda Canada confirmed the return of seven motorcycle models across the sport, standard and adventure categories.

With a deserved reputation for delivering adrenaline-inducing fun, the iconic CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, CBR650R and CBR500R sport bikes are back, as are the CB1000R, CB650R and CB500F naked bikes. For those riders who enjoy venturing beyond the pavement’s end, the remarkably capable CB500X adventure bike is also returning for 2023 model year.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Since its original 1992 introduction, Honda’s iconic Fireblade has evolved into an incredible 1000cc sports motorcycle. Leaning heavily on the engine and chassis technology of the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’, with aerodynamics drawn from the RC213V MotoGP bike, the Fireblade is designed from the ground up – in terms of engine, handling and aerodynamics – for pure, outright track performance.

All-in Price: $37,299

Colour: Mat Pearl Morion Black

CB1000R ABS

Known as much for its eye-catching design as its versatility, the CB1000R touts both flair and function. Aggressive on the road and in the parking lot, this naked bike stops traffic on coffee-shop runs, but its powerful engine and nimble handling make it a great choice for those twisty roads as well.

All-in Price: $17,349

Colour: Graphite Black

CBR650R ABS

The CBR650R delivers the thrill of sport bikes to a wide spectrum of riders, achieving an ideal mix of practicality and performance through a high-quality Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, stylish aesthetics and up-to-date emissions technology. With a finely tuned chassis delivering light, responsive handling, and a high-revving inline four-cylinder engine that offers enjoyable power, the middleweight CBR650R is exciting to ride and a pleasure to own, a gratifying intersection of values for the modern sport bike rider.

All-in Price: $11,999

Colour: Grand Prix Red

CB650R ABS

Honda has a long history of creating iconic middleweight standards, and that continues with the CB650R. Featuring a Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork, excellent emissions performance, stylish aesthetics and comfortable ergonomics, this middleweight model is ideally suited for everything from daily commutes to weekend outings on twisty backroads. A naked bike with looks that match its impressive performance, the CB650R touts ample power and a smooth delivery.

All-in Price: $11,249

Colour: Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

CBR500R ABS

The CBR500R has become a staple for riders looking for sport bike excitement in a smaller package. Featuring aggressive CBR styling and a snappy, parallel-twin-cylinder engine, the lightweight CBR500R is a sensible fit for everyone from first-time bike owners to veteran riders seeking a fun ride, as it delivers unmatched fun at an affordable price.

All-in Price: $9,199

Colour: Sword Silver Metallic

CB500F ABS

Honed through decades of iconic Honda CB models, the CB500F is proven as an enjoyable and reliable naked bike for veteran and new riders alike. Mixing light weight and nimble handling with a smooth power delivery, the CB500F is a capable commuting machine that’s also ready for weekend outings or bike nights. Exceptionally versatile, the CB500F proves that clean, minimalist looks needn’t come at a price that breaks the bank.

All-in Price: $8,799

Colour: Mat Axis Gray Metallic

CB500X ABS

Designed to address the disparate requirements of adventure riding while still delivering exceptional value, the CB500X is an exceptional urban commuter that’s also ready for off-road excursions and even backroad-riding outings. The essence of a modern mid-displacement adventure machine, the CB500X is both practical and rewarding to ride, and truly adventure-ready.

All-in Price: $9,299

Colours: Peal Organic Green, Grand Prix Red

Main picture : CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Source: Honda