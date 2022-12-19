Burnout Café & Last Caress present the inaugural Ace Moto Show from Jan 27th to 29th

Vancouver custom bike show will celebrate tuners, racers, and the spirit of life on two wheels

In January, the inaugural Ace Moto Show will roll into Vancouver to celebrate custom motorcycles, racing, and the authentic spirit of life on two wheels. Presented by local caffeine and throttle culture hangout Burnout Café and the awesome Last Caress moto shop, the Ace Moto Show will gather tuners, racers, and builders for three days celebrating everything to do with tuning, riding, and living the bike life.

Tickets go on sale on December 21st for the show, which will take place from January 27th to 29th across 15,000 square feet of space at 140 West Hastings Street. Along with custom bikes, from café racers to cruisers and vintage rides, the show will include a wide range of outfitters, artists, and vendors showing off the best of moto culture for riders and bike enthusiasts.

Custom bike makers from all over the region will be on hand to show off mind-blowing hand-built bikes which show off the art, craft. and ingenuity of turning ideas into living, breathing two-wheeled wonders.

“I’ve been building and rebuilding motorcycles and going to custom shows for years,” said show co-founder David Duprey of Burnout Café. “I’ve always been blown away by the work of custom builders and am really excited for The Ace Moto Show. It will be a chance for Vancouverites of all ages, genders, and riding styles to share their passion for riding and admire some unbelievably creative bikes.”

The Ace Moto Show runs from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, January 28th and 11am-6pm Sunday, January 29th. Tickets are $25 per day or $45 for a VIP weekend pass including the opening night party on Friday from 7pm to midnight. Event information and ticket details can be found at acemotoshow.com .

Source: Ace Moto Show