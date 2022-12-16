Ducati Confirms the Arrival of Electric Mountain Bikes for the Canadian Market

Ducati confirms the arrival of a dynamic selection of electric bicycles to Canada. The MIG-S, TK-01RR, and TK-01RR LE will be available in select Ducati dealerships in Canada beginning in 2023.

“The introduction of these e-bikes continues the Ducati tradition of creating exhilarating two-wheeled experiences and expands our product range into a growing segment” said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. “In addition to highlighting the connection between the world of cycling and the training regime of motorcycle racers the world over, including many of those on the Ducati Corse team, we’re looking forward to seeing our existing clients and those new to Ducati enjoy these new e-bikes, which are also part of a growing recreational segment.”

The Ducati MIG-S is an all-mountain ebike with sporting features, for those looking for an agile, performing and fun e-mtb in all conditions. With 150mm travel at the front and 140 rear, thanks to high-level components (Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, Fox Float TPS rear shock, 4-calipers Sram Guide T brakes, 29″ Thok e-plus rims at the front and 27.5″ rear, 12 speeds Sram SX transmission 11-50) it is an e-mtb that will allow you to explore any trail with a unique ride-ability. Its geometries are designed to safely face both the most demanding climbs and the roughest descents. Equipped with Shimano Steps E8000 engine and 630Wh Shimano battery positioned below the down tube to improve handling. The graphics created by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf enhance the lines of the hydroformed aluminum frame.

The Ducati TK-01RR is a e-enduro bicycle using the most modern technical solutions with the aim of making every route exciting, letting riders experience off-road riding to its maximum, even on the most inaccessible routes. Featuring a new Shimano EP8 drive unit of pure performance weighing only 5.72 lbs., the motor is one of the lightest and most compact in the segment with maximum torque of 85Nm with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. This translates to torque always being delivered with maximum fluidity, also thanks to a reduction in friction. With a 630Wh Shimano battery and a new aluminum frame featuring a verticalized downtube, the TK-01RR also is fitted with other high-end components such as a 12-speed transmission and Shimano XT brakes, as well as the brand new 180mm Öhlins RXF 38 fork and Pirelli Scorpion tires developed specially for E-MTBs.

Topping the off-road capabilities of the e-bike range is the Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition, an even more exclusive version of the Ducati e-enduro. This limited edition bike is a concentration of technology that confirms the key features of the TK-01RR version, but is enriched with more advanced components, with the aim of further improving performance, especially in difficult downhill sections.

The Öhlins DH38 dual-plate motorcycle-style air fork (180 mm / 7 inch travel) and the Öhlins TTX spring shock absorber (170 mm / 6.7 inch travel) ensure incredible control of the vehicle downhill, while still maintaining great efficiency on uphill stretches. The 11-speed Shimano Di2 XT rear electronic shifter always provides fast and precise shifting, while the Magura MT7 brakes with 220 mm (8.7 inch) discs at the front and 203 mm (8 inch) at the rear are also of motorcycle derivation and are among the most powerful available on the market.

The differentiated format Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (29″ front, 27.5″ rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve riding precision, guaranteeing an excellent weight / strength ratio. The set-up is completed by a Renthal carbon handlebar, a Fizik saddle with a special integrated tool holder, and finally a carbon battery cover and skid plate.

Canadian pricing for the MIG-S will start at an MSRP $7,695, the TK-01RR starts with an MSRP of $10,995, and the TK-01RR Limited Edition starts with an MSRP of $14,495.

For those wishing to try these exhilarating e-bikes, select demonstrator models will be available for test rides at the participating Ducati e-bike dealerships. For additional information please visit the Ducati website.

Source: Ducati