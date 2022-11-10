“BULTRACKER 33” …a new Harley Scrambler by Lord Drake Kustoms

This is the new Sportster Scrambler built by Francisco Alí Manén and his custom motorcycles company Lord Drake Kustoms. The Number 33 has been chosen for this new Harley Davidson Sportster Scrambler and Street Tracker style that we have finished in Lord Drake Kustoms. It is not the first Harley Scrambler that is made in our Harley workshop in Malaga and it will not be the last…says Francisco Alí Manén
Our client (from England) He felt in love since he saw our first Harley Davidson Scrambler, the “Soulbreaker”, and now he has his own … the “BULTRACKER 33”.
This client, wanted a Scrambler motorcycle and he told Fran Manen, owner and responsible for the transformation of the motorcycles that are made in this company.
The customer wanted a motorcycle as close to the “Soulbreaker” without copying it, but especially with a very peculiar color scheme.
He wanted us to use a very alive colors like the red and White combination of this scrambler.
BUILDING THE HARLEY SCRAMBLER
In principle, big spoke rims were going to be used, but as the project took shape, Fran Manen decided that to take the motorcycle to another level more classic it would be better to put the “normal spoke rims and add some details such as the number carriers lateral.
Very soon you can see through the streets this wonder of Harley scrambler customized and transformed into the custom motorcycle workshop in Malaga that has Lord Drake Kustoms.
DATASHEET
- Motorcycle: Harley Davidson Sportster 883 R
- Year: 2007
- Displacement: 883 cc
- Shock Absorber: LDK air suspension with artisanal trims.
- Fork: Original modified + top covers
- Exhaust:Vance and Hines Tracker
- Hand controls: Handlebars, grips, front brake pump, etc.
- Foot controls: modified by LDK
- Wheels: 18” rear and 21” front
- Tires: Continental
- Fuel tank: original modified
- Seat: handcrafted seat LDK
- Front fender: handmade LDK
- Rear fender: handmade LDK
- Number plate: handmade LDK
- Chassis: License plate holder
- Subframe modified by LDK
- Lighting: turn signals front cuffs, pilot and rear turn signals LEDs, witnesses, etc.
- Paint, graphics and powder coating.
For more details, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.
Source: Lord Drake Kustoms