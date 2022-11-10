“BULTRACKER 33” …a new Harley Scrambler by Lord Drake Kustoms

This is the new Sportster Scrambler built by Francisco Alí Manén and his custom motorcycles company Lord Drake Kustoms. The Number 33 has been chosen for this new Harley Davidson Sportster Scrambler and Street Tracker style that we have finished in Lord Drake Kustoms. It is not the first Harley Scrambler that is made in our Harley workshop in Malaga and it will not be the last…says Francisco Alí Manén

Our client (from England) He felt in love since he saw our first Harley Davidson Scrambler, the “Soulbreaker”, and now he has his own … the “BULTRACKER 33”.

This client, wanted a Scrambler motorcycle and he told Fran Manen, owner and responsible for the transformation of the motorcycles that are made in this company.

The customer wanted a motorcycle as close to the “Soulbreaker” without copying it, but especially with a very peculiar color scheme.

He wanted us to use a very alive colors like the red and White combination of this scrambler.

BUILDING THE HARLEY SCRAMBLER

In principle, big spoke rims were going to be used, but as the project took shape, Fran Manen decided that to take the motorcycle to another level more classic it would be better to put the “normal spoke rims and add some details such as the number carriers lateral.

Very soon you can see through the streets this wonder of Harley scrambler customized and transformed into the custom motorcycle workshop in Malaga that has Lord Drake Kustoms. Lord Drake Kustoms currently has one of the largest Cafe Racer motorcycle transformation workshops in Spain and Miami (USA).

DATASHEET

Motorcycle: Harley Davidson Sportster 883 R

Year: 2007

Displacement: 883 cc

Shock Absorber: LDK air suspension with artisanal trims.

Fork: Original modified + top covers

Exhaust:Vance and Hines Tracker

Hand controls: Handlebars, grips, front brake pump, etc.

Foot controls: modified by LDK

Wheels: 18” rear and 21” front

Tires: Continental

Fuel tank: original modified

Seat: handcrafted seat LDK

Front fender: handmade LDK

Rear fender: handmade LDK

Number plate: handmade LDK

Chassis: License plate holder

Subframe modified by LDK

Lighting: turn signals front cuffs, pilot and rear turn signals LEDs, witnesses, etc.

Paint, graphics and powder coating.

For more details, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms