Suzuki Unveils the All-New V-STROM 800DE and GSX-8S

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the all-new V-STROM 800DE sport adventure tourer and GSX-8S street fighter at the EICMA 2022 (Milan Show), which is held in Milan, Italy from 8 to 13 November 2022*1. Sales for the V-STROM 800DE will start from February 2023, and the GSX-8S from March 2023 globally, primarily in Europe and North America.

The V-STROM 800DE and the GSX-8S were developed as brand-new 800cc class models with lightweight and maneuvrable features for a wide range of riders. Both models offer optimized balance of ridability required both in daily commuting and in touring. The newly developed 776cm3 parallel twin engine suppresses vibration to contribute to realize smooth operation and a compact, lightweight engine design by adopting the Suzuki Cross Balancer, the first of its type on a production motorcycle*2 to position its two balancers at 90° to the crankshaft*3.

The V-STROM 800DE was developed as an adventure model that best performs in all fields from touring to daily commuting. S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) electronic control system for various riding conditions is adopted with the G (gravel) mode in the traction control system, and cancellable ABS for the rear brake, so riders can control riding over gravel roads according to their preferences. Adjustable front and rear suspensions, large diameter 21-inch front wheels and semi-block pattern tires on the front and rear are also adopted. While carrying on the tradition of the V-STROM series, the lines of the body work are made sharper with bold accent color parts at the tip of the front cowling and below the fuel tank.

GSX-8S

The GSX-8S was developed with an aim to offer riders of all ages and skill levels limitless possibilities in enjoying all sorts of riding. S.I.R.S is equipped with systems including SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) with three different output modes, traction control system also with three modes selection, and bi-directional quick-shift system that allows up and down shifting without operating the clutch lever or throttle to meet various riding scenes and skills. The lightweight aluminum swingarm contributes to nimble handling. The unique and modern styling, designed to lead in a new generation trend, highlights its functional beauty accentuated by exposing the engine and seat rails in addition to the distinctive short exhaust.

For more information, visit www.suzuki.ca.

Main picture: Suzuki 2023 GSX-8S.

*1 Press days: 8 to 9 November. Public days: 10 to 13 November.

*2 Based on Suzuki research as of November 2022.

*3 Patent granted

Source: Suzuki