All-new PACKTALK NEO loaded with world-class technology at a consumer-friendly price point

Positioned alongside the best-selling PACKTALK EDGE, the all-new PACKTALK NEO features second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication connectivity, with up to one-mile of range, natural voice operation, and Sound by JBL

Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports, today announced availability of the next iteration of its ground-breaking PACKTALK system, the all-new PACKTALK NEO. Featuring all the best-in-class technology and conveniences as the PACKTALK EDGE, and equipped with a clip cradle, the PACKTALK NEO comes to market at a competitive price point, allowing even more riders to benefit from Cardo Systems’ cutting-edge innovations.

Replacing the PACKTALK BOLD in the Cardo Systems advanced connectivity lineup, the PACKTALK NEO delivers on Cardo Systems’ promise of premium communications technology that elevates the riding experience, whether riding alone or with friends, designed for the most-discerning tech-savvy riders. The PACKTALK NEO features a slim, antenna-free design with a matte black finish, up-to one mile of range, a two-year warranty, and a variety of other benefits offered with the best-selling PACKTALK EDGE.

“With PACKTALK NEO, we wanted to provide riders an option that featured our most technological and innovative features, but at a more accessible price, with the ultimate goal of bringing more riders into our Cardo community,” said Alon Lumbroso, chief executive officer, Cardo Systems. “With a beautiful sleek and clean design, The PACKTALK NEO is the perfect complement within our expansive range of communicators, delivering another option for riders to enjoy the open road without sacrificing the best-of-the-best technology.”

Offering everything a rider wants and needs in a communication device, the PACKTALK NEO boasts second-generation DMC connectivity with benefits including: an unparalleled deep wideband sound quality, a simpler and faster grouping process in DMC mode, faster pairing in Bluetooth mode, and Live Intercom Bluetooth support.

Bridging the gap between the FREECOM 4X and the PACKTALK EDGE, the PACKTALK NEO has enhanced sound thanks to redesigned JBL speakers and three new sound profiles. The product attaches to any helmet using a clip in cradle and boasts universal fitment while having an improved noise-cancelling microphone. It also houses the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip on the market for universal connectivity. The upgraded Natural Voice Operation engine also means that riders can continue to keep their eyes on the road, hands on the bars and activate their device by simply saying “Hey, Cardo.”

Key highlights include:

New slim modern design with no external antenna

Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication with faster and easier pairing process and wide-band intercom

Most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 Technology with “Live Intercom” support and improved universal connectivity

Upgraded Natural Voice engine, enhanced JBL Sound, improved noise-cancelling microphone

Battery life of up to 13- hours, with fast charging via USB-C

Over-the-air software updates eliminates the need for cables or WiFi adapters

Clip cradle

2-Year Warranty

The new PACKTALK NEO has an MSRP of $349.95– single and $369.95– duo and will be available from retailers in early December or alternatively, it can be pre-ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com now.

Source: Cardo Systems