The Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES receive new looks for 2023

The CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES both receive striking new colour updates for 2023, giving riders the choice of two new looks for Honda’s flagship adventure machine.

The athletic, lightweight and sporty CRF1100L Africa Twin is now available in the iconic Grand Prix Red, while the continent-crossing CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, available in both the 6-speed manual transmission or the automatic shifting Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), boasts the new contemporary Mat Iridium Gray Metallic colour, featuring black detailing that complements its jet-black wheels.

MSRP

Africa Twin: $17,099

Grand Prix Red

Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES: $20,899

Mat Iridium Grey Metallic

Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT: $21,899

Mat Iridium Grey Metallic

For more details, visit https://motorcycle.honda.ca/.

Main picture: Africa Twin – Grand Prix Red

Source: Honda