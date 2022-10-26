Revised, reworked and race ready: the 2023 KTM RC 8C is fired up

Fast and competitive riders spoke and KTM listened. The KTM RC 8C, a purposeful, hand-built, and specific ‘tool’ for the track was created last year and for 2023, KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce that the company has reset the dials. The new model has been overhauled and the spec sheet has been held to the grindstone for an even sharper ‘READY TO RACE’ profile.

The second generation of the KTM RC 8C required much more than a fresh coat of paint and a tweak to the aero package. As motorcyclists and racers quickly embraced the concept, KTM once more got excited about raising performance thresholds. The result is that the 2023 version boasts a radically evolved LC8c engine, molded specifically for the circuit, upgraded electronic features, even more weight-saving solutions and a raft of high-end components that ensure the bike’s competitiveness.

Performance, durability and all-out capability: these were the central priorities for the dedicated KTM R&D crew for the 2023 KTM RC 8C. The increases to maximum power and torque and the 12,000 RPM rev ceiling were achieved by mods like the installation of new, lighter titanium valves and conrods, as well as two piston rings (to refine the oscillating masses), higher compression ratios, a bigger throttle body and a bolstered fuel pump/pressure. Increasing the clutch preload, removing the top balancer, and adjusting the crankcase balancer shaft have delivered durability gains, and an additional PANKL oil cooler helps with thermal stability.

The 2023 KTM RC 8C’s dry weight has been optimized to just 313 lb (142 kg) and with the superb agility of the CrMo4 steel frame gives a prototype vibe to successfully attack the inside lines against any superbike. Measures such as the brand-new titanium Akrapovic exhaust system have helped the slimming, while the ultra-light feel has been enhanced by new settings from the very latest configurations of WP PRO COMPONENTS suspension. The WP APEX PRO fork and shock are now softer; elevating comfort, contact and confidence.

Working again with Krämer Motorcycles for fabrication, the 2023 KTM RC 8C is now one of the company’s clearest racing expressions: full of capability and intent. Whether a rider is the next Brad Binder seeking training mileage or the next Red Bull MotoGP rookie on the path to Grand Prix stardom, the refined electronics mean that any setting of traction control, mapping and engine braking can fettle the 2023 KTM RC 8C to match the level of ability (or ambition). The race bike can be primed in a number of ways; from the adjustable steering head to the offset of the CNC-machine triple clamps, the throttle response and degree of bite from the unbeatable Brembo Stylema calipers and RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder.

A revamped dashboard with GPS data-logger will flash-up the lap-record attempts while the KTM RC16 derived handlebar switches put the rider’s left thumb in full control while the left foot hammers through the reverse pattern of the race QUICKSHIFTER+.

For the final reminder that the 2023 KTM RC 8C is for racers and born from a company with racing at its very soul, the use of winglets and aerodynamics is a direct correlation to the successful MotoGP™ program where the KTM RC16 has won seven Grands Prix in only six years of presence on the premier class grid. Downforce and efficiency under braking and acceleration are some of the gains. If rivals and observers are quick enough to catch the 2023 iteration of the KTM RC 8C, then they can only be impressed by the menacing black shade, which speaks ‘speed’ and ‘exclusivity’.

To get your machine’s wheels rolling in the best and quickest way, the official ‘handover’ of the 2023 KTM RC 8C will be toasted with an ultra-special track day for 30 customers at the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on April 26, 2023 Select, first-come, first-served places can be secured with former Grand Prix riders offering track tuition and a full KTM and WP Suspension technical crew on hand to dial-in the configuration of the new bike to the 14-corner Grand Prix venue. Once in Spain, accommodation, food and bike transportation logistics from Austria to Spain and then to local dealers is all taken care of. This is the full factory racer experience!

2023 KTM RC 8C technical highlights

// MSRP: $44,699 CAD

// Revised LC8c DOHC inline twin cylinder engine with titanium components and increased power and torque

// Adjustable throttle response, traction/launch/anti-wheelie control and engine braking adjustment

// New titanium Akrapovic exhaust system helping contribute to light 313 lb (142 kg) dry weight

// Fresh WP PRO COMPONENTS hardware and new settings for optimized feel and stability at higher performance levels

// High quality Brembo brake system Stylema and Corsa Costa master cylinder

// Racing parts: Rims, chain, carbon front fender, CNC triple clamp, handlebar switches, new AIM tacho dashboard, race gearbox shifting patten, air box and air filter and parts prone to crash damage can be quickly replaced

// KTM RC16-derived aerodynamics and razor shape black graphics with distinctive orange frame

// Pirelli Diablo racing tires

Only 200 editions of the 2023 KTM RC 8C will be made. Each model will come with a special serial number stamped onto the triple clamp. Orders can be made only through the dedicated page on www.ktm.com.

