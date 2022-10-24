BMW R BRASS by Lord Drake Kustoms

This new transformed “BRASS” BMW R has a mix of scrambler, bobber and cafe racer bike styles; and it has been one of the last BMW customization works that Lord Drake Kustoms has carried out in his BMW motorcycle transformation workshop in Spain.

The base model no is a BMW R100 or R 80; is the smaller sister… a BMW R45 and Francisco Alí Manén (owner of LDK) points out that it has its own identity that is given by the combination of colors used and the combination of motorcycle transformation styles that it represents: Cafe Racer for its handlebars, Scrambler for its studded tires and Bobber for its seat and rear.

The bronze-painted upside-down fork has given this converted BMW R a premium touch. Details like the bronze-plated BMW metal tank emblems or the camel BMW R hanging bobber seat are other details that make this transformed bike a real delight.

The fuel tank has been painted in a matt lacquered off-white tone and the rest of the transformed motorcycle has been baked in matt black electrostatic powder paint that has been enhanced by the company www.metalcolors.com.

Turn signals and motogadget odometer, LED taillight under the seat, biltwell tracker handlebars and grips, mirrors, handcrafted license plate holders, handcrafted fenders and endless other details have been installed on this BMW R45 cafe racer, scrambler or bobber…whatever you want to call it . We call it simply BMW R “BRASS”

Lord Drake Kustoms usually does this type of work in his BMW motorcycle customization workshop in Spain, regardless of where the custom bike is going to go. Since in his custom motorcycle workshop in Miami it is more complicated to work with this type of motorcycle that is so typically European.

For all details, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms