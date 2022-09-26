Bridgestone Announced as new CSBK Title Sponsor and Exclusive Tire Supplier

The Canadian Superbike Championship Series (CSBK) and Bridgestone Canada Inc. (Bridgestone) announced today that the series will be known as the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series, or Bridgestone CSBK, in a four-year partnership. Bridgestone will also serve as the exclusive tire supplier for the series through the 2026 season, furthering the brand’s storied history in motorsports.

Bridgestone is a supplier of premium race tires for several international racing series, with their established line of racing Battlax VO2 slick tires. All six national classes of CSBK competition, from the feature Pro Superbike category through to Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike, will utilize the latest tire options for all conditions.

“As a passionate supporter of motorcycle racing, Bridgestone is proud to be the spec tire and title sponsor of such a prestigious National Series such as CSBK,” confirmed Jared Williams, the General Manager Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. “Partnering with CSBK allows us to support road racing and showcase our company’s technical expertise, and this exemplifies Emotion, a core value of Bridgestone’s E8 commitment as a sustainable solutions company.”

Bridgestone’s most recent international success was last month in the FIM Endurance World Championship at the legendary Suzuka Eight Hours in Japan. Amazingly, Bridgestone swept the top-ten positions in the final race results to secure their 15th consecutive victory at this race.

As well as sponsoring the video elements of the series, Bridgestone will also support the top finishers in each Pro and Amateur category National event with contingency. Perhaps the most important aspect of the new agreement is a new year-end prize purse for the top-placed superbike stars in the featured Pro Superbike division.

Warren Dunham, Bridgestone’s Race Program Manger in the U.S. and Canada, added, “the timing couldn’t be better for this new chapter with CSBK! We recently announced an investment in our Nasu, Japan plant to expand our production of the highest technology motorcycle tires, along with the launch of the new NS spec of Battlax V02 tires, in Superbike sizes for 2023. This shows Bridgestone’s continued commitment to investing and developing advanced race tire technologies.”

“We are really energized by the opportunity to work with Bridgestone,” explained CSBK founder Colin Fraser of Toronto’s Professional Motor Sports Productions Inc. “We are confident that the move to Bridgestone is a big step for our competitors, series and fans. There are a lot of good things on the horizon.”

Bridgestone will also provide at-track support and be a key partner in the marketing and promotion of the Bridgestone CSBK series.

Previously, CSBK has operated with three-year deals spanning separate nine-year tenures for spec-tire suppliers, starting with Pirelli (2005 – 2013) and Dunlop (2014 – 2022). Fraser thanked Dunlop and Canadian distributors Pro 6 Cycle for all their efforts during the most recent supply agreement.

Photo credit: At the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hour World Endurance round, Bridgestone swept the podium with the teams #1 Yoshimura SERT Motul (Suzuki), #7 YART (Yamaha) and #5 F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Honda). Image courtesy of Bridgestone.

Source: Canadian Superbike Championship Series