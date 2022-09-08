Harley-Davidson launches limited edition Low Rider El Diablo model

Newest Icons Collection Motorcycle Boasts Stunning Paint and Performance from an American Legend

Harley-Davidson turns up the intensity on an iconic styling theme with the introduction of the Low Rider® El Diablo model, the latest offering in its limited-edition Icons Collection program. In a nod to an American West Coast custom styling trend, the Low Rider® El Diablo model combines lean performance and sport-touring versatility with a stunning paneled hand applied paint scheme and the sonic power of Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate®.

“The Low Rider El Diablo is a modern expression of the iconic 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and a representation of the creative times it was born in,” said Brad Richards, Vice President of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles Harley-Davidson. “It embodies the spirit of counterculture in Southern California in the ‘80s in a contemporary package that features meticulously crafted custom paint, including pinstripe trajectories that nod directly to those of the original FXRT.”

The Icons Collection

An extraordinary series of motorcycles inspired by some of our most recognizable and sought-after models. Each Icon in the collection will celebrate H-D’s signature colors, designs and parts — along with the latest technology. A limited collection, each model will be individually numbered and only produced once. A new Icon will debut annually, with no more than two bikes released in any given year.

Low Rider® El Diablo Model

The Low Rider® El Diablo is a model intended to take style and sport touring performance to an extreme. The Low Rider® El Diablo model combines the touring capability of hard bags and a frame-mounted fairing with the taut handling performance of the Harley-Davidson® Softail® chassis and the V-Twin muscle of a Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain. Global production of the model will be limited to a one-time build of 1,500 serialized examples, scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson® dealers in Fall 2022, with an MSRP of $34,499*.

Artistry In Motion

The Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST motorcycle serves as the foundation of the Low Rider® El Diablo model. The limited-production Low Rider® El Diablo model transforms the look of the Low Rider® ST model with the addition of a detailed paint scheme applied by Gunslinger Custom Paint. The paint scheme begins with a base of El Diablo Bright Red and a second pass of Bright Red Sunglo. The red pinstripes are masked off, and a layer of El Diablo Dark Red and Dark Red Pearl is faded around the panel shapes to add depth. After masking, a layer of El Diablo Dark Red Metallic is applied to surround the El Diablo Bright Red color, with a fade effect where the colors meet to add depth. When the masking is removed El Diablo Bright Red pinstripes are revealed on the saddlebags, tank sides, fenders and fairing. Pale Gold pinstriping is then hand-applied within the El Diablo Bright Red panels. The El Diablo Bright Red Sunglo is formulated with a tinted clear element to create a “candy” effect.

Black finishes on the powertrain, front end and exhaust highlight the El Diablo paint scheme. Radiate cast-aluminum wheels are finished in contrasting Matte Dark Bronze.

The Low Rider® El Diablo motorcycle paint is hand-applied by the artisans at Gunslinger Custom Paint in Golden, Colo. The Gunslinger roster of nationally-known painters, designers, artists and manufacturing team leaders has decades of experience as a supplier of custom-painted components for Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ motorcycles and Limited Edition paint sets.

High-Performance Audio

The Low Rider® El Diablo model features factory-installed audio designed for outstanding performance and an ideal fit within the fairing. A powerful, intelligent amplifier with digital signal processing (DSP) technology developed jointly by Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate® is engineered to perform in the demanding motorcycle environment. The system connects to a mobile device via Bluetooth to play stored or streaming audio through a pair of built-in two-way speakers.

Speakers include a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and two remote tweeters for great audio performance.

Bluetooth 4.2 provides a strong wireless connection to most devices with minimal compression for outstanding sound quality.

A compact 250-watt amplifier mounted within the fairing delivers crisp, clear sound quality at any volume.

Connectivity with the Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® mobile app offers unique features like Automatic Volume Control (AVC) that allows hands-free volume control based on vehicle speed, adjustable 7-Band EQ, firmware updating, and step-by-step system configurator.

Learn More about the Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate®.

Low Rider® El Diablo Model Key Features

Frame-mounted fairing shape is inspired by the classic FXRT Sport Glide® model fairing, favored by West Coast customizers.

– Aerodynamic performance was developed through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) analysis and real-world testing.

– A single center and Softail® triple splitstream vents reduce rider head buffeting at highway speeds.

– A 6-inch high windshield has a Dark Smoke tint.

– Single 5.75-inch LED headlamp.

The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine with precision oil/air cooling is the pinnacle of torque and displacement from a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson® powertrain. This engine delivers outstanding performance and instant bragging rights on the street.

– 117 cubic inch displacement.

– 125 ft. lbs. of torque at 3500 RPM

– High-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and air flow intended to maximize performance.

– High-performance, tuned Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed filter element flows more air into the engine to produce exciting mid-range torque, and gives the motorcycle added hot rod presence.

– High-performance 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust is tuned to provide smooth and broad mid-range torque while producing a stirring tone.

– Dual counter-balancers help reduce primary vibration at idle for improved rider comfort.

– Dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts Stage Upgrades from Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available to boost engine performance even further.

Lockable clamshell saddlebags can be removed in seconds with an internal quick-release mechanism, converting the bike from sport-touring to urban cruising mode. (Combined saddlebag capacity is 1.9 cubic feet/53.8 liters).

Tall monoshock suspension raises the rear of the motorcycle to improve ride comfort and increase lean angle.

Inverted 43mm forks.

Dual front disc brakes.

Premium Michelin® Scorcher® 31 tires (Front 110/90B19, Rear 180/70B16) enhance ride and handling performance.

Digital “tech gauge” instrumentation in the handlebar riser presents a stripped-down “no gauges” look.

A deep solo seat helps hold rider in place during aggressive acceleration and cornering.

One-inch-diameter moto handlebar mounted on four-inch pull-back risers is a West Coast style element that puts the rider in an aggressive posture on the bike.

Low-profile tank console.

Bright LED brake/tail lamps.

USB charging port.

Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Cruise Control.

To learn more about the Harley-Davidson® Icons Collection, and the Low Rider® El Diablo model, go to: http://h-d.com/icons.

*Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options such as color are available at additional cost. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.

Source: Harley-Davidson