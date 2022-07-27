The first BRP Experience Center opens at Fairmont Le Château Montebello

BRP is continually making powersports more accessible by offering new and seasoned enthusiasts unique experiences

Fairmont Le Château Montebello is proud to announce the launch of the very first BRP Experience Center . In partnership with BRP, the Center will provide adventure enthusiasts with the opportunity to explore uncharted waters, experience the exhilaration of off-roading and have fun in the snow. These unique experiences will leave everyone speechless. The Center is accessible not only to registered hotel guests, but to all who wish to discover or to rediscover the natural beauty of the region.

”We are proud to partner with BRP, a world-leader in motorsports, thanks to the launch of the first BRP Experience Center at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. This new offering is in line with one of our core objectives to diversify the activities offered to our clients, and to showcase the Outaouais tourism industry,” said Steve Chang, General Manager at Fairmont Le Château Montebello.

A year-round tourist attraction!

The experiences offered will be tailored to the seasons. Several watercraft and motorized vehicles await adventure enthusiasts at Fairmont Le Château Montebello, including Sea-Doo watercraft and the Sea-Doo Switch pontoon boat, as well as Can-Am off-road ATVs or side-by-side vehicles. The Can-Am Ryker Sport and Can-Am Spyder F3 will then be added to the fleet, followed by Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the winter. Excursions for groups or individuals, for a few hours or a full day, allow you to discover the vast playground available at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. All excursions will be operated by B46 Adventures. In addition to their many years of experience in the wilderness adventure field, all B46 Adventures guides are AEQ certified and always put safety first.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello is a perfect partner for this new adventure thanks to its prime location that allows access to the majestic Ottawa River and breathtaking trails year-round. For over 90 years, Fairmont Le Château Montebello has been delivering an unrivaled resort experience to visitors. They will now have the added opportunity to discover the region through the BRP Experience Center. Imagine exploring the picturesque trails of the region in a Can-Am Commander XT in the morning and enjoying a beautiful Ottawa River at sunset aboard the famous Sea-Doo Switch.

“The launch of this first BRP Experience Center is part of a global strategy introduced in 2019 that aims to promote access to our products and allow more people to enjoy unique recreational experiences,” said Simon Cazelais, Director of Global Marketing Strategy, and Innovation at BRP. “The Montebello Center is our testing ground. It will allow us to interact directly with adventure enthusiasts to continuously refine our products and services. Ultimately, we hope to roll out this groundbreaking concept around the world by adding more breathtaking destinations!”

BRP has also been offering adventure enthusiasts experiences through a worldwide network of BRP-certified outfitters for more than two years thanks to its Uncharted Society adventures program. With over 100 outfitters and 147 adventures available in the U.S., Canada and Australia, beginners and experts alike can experience powersports and have a truly life-changing adventure. Similar to the BRP Experience Center, this program is designed to provide access to powersports for all adventure enthusiasts, to take them out of their comfort zone and to venture into uncharted territory.

To learn more about the brand new and first BRP Experience Center, visit www.experiencesbrp.com.