Sportster Bobber Gulf by Lord Drake Kustoms

We present the new Sportster Bobber Gulf customized in the motorcycle custom workshop in Spain and for which Lord Drake Kustoms has used a carbureted Harley Davidson Sportster 883 R as a base custom motorcycle.

A CAREFULLY MODIFIED SPORTSTER

This Sportster Bobber has been carefully modified from start to finish (Francisco Alí Manén, owner of Lord Drake Kustoms, tells us).

A shorter handcrafted front fender, bobber rear fender for Harley Sportster fitted to the wheel with highly detailed handcrafted brackets have been installed.

CUSTOM WHEELS WITH FAT SPOKES

In this customized Sportster Bobber Gulf we have not skimped when it comes to choosing rims and that is why the wheels look nothing more and nothing less than two fat-spoked custom rims for Harley Davidson with a change of size on the front wheel where we have installed a rim of 21 inches.

A WHOLE BOBBER FULL OF DETAILS

Other details to highlight are the Monza-type gas cap for Harley, front led turn signals for custom motorcycles, round mirrors on the grips or the Biltwell grips.

“Mini Ape” handlebar with Biltwell grips and round mirrors.

A mini hanger “Mini Ape” handlebar for Harley, Biltwell bobber seat without springs, handcrafted license plate bracket for Sportster 883 models and a small keel or front spoiler. Biltwell bobber seat without springs Vance and Hines Short shots exhausts for Sportster with black heat tape, custom air filter, tail light and 3:1 Kellerman turn signals for Harley Davidson and many other details and parts.

An authentic bobber motorcycle, which has been spectacular for its gloss lacquered pure metal finish and some orange and light blue touches in reference to the GULF brand.