Cardo Systems opens Cardo Sound Labs research Center in Germany

Motorcycle Communications Technology Leader Set Increase Audio Edge Bringing New Generations Of Sound Solutions

Cardo Systems has opened the ‘Cardo Sound Labs’, a full-scale research and development facility in Straubing, Germany.

The new facility will focus on developing Cardo’s future generation of acoustics, speech processing, and sound solutions for its wide array of powersports, outdoor and professional communication devices. The Straubing facility positions Cardo as the only player in the industry with a dedicated, fully owned audio development capabilities.

With the opening, Cardo is bringing onboard a veteran team of scientists with 150 years of cumulative experience in automotive and consumer audio. The team has specialists in sound, physics, electronics, speech processing, and mechanical engineers and PHDs, and is responsible for more than 1550 patents gained through their previous work experience at Harman, Samsung, Nokia, NXP, and DSPG.

Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems, comments: “For many years, Cardo has identified in-helmet audio and acoustics as one of the key factors in today’s riding experience. In 2018, we were the first to bring premium sound by JBL, and now, with the addition of the new Cardo Sound Labs, we aim to increase the audio gap even further.”

The 6458 sqft facility will lead Cardo’s future sound developments to maintain and increase the company’s edge and bring new generations of sound solutions to its riders, worldwide. To achieve this and support the team’s developments going forward, the new Straubing facility contains fully-furbished sound labs complete with anechoic chamber, ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) room, rapid prototyping lab, Automotive lab, NVH (noise vibration harshness) automotive lab, and office space.

Lior Mordechai, VP of R&D at Cardo Systems, adds: “With so much experience in the automotive and consumer audio world, the new team in Straubing Germany represents an incredible leap forward in our ability to develop our next generation of products. We aim to continue to disrupt our markets with ever more advanced sound and acoustics solutions to improve the riding experience, safety, and health of our global pool of riders.”

Gerhard Pfaffinger, Director, Audio Engineering and Straubing Site Lead, says: “We are very happy to join the Cardo Systems team. I personally started working in the audio space in 1991 and since then have seen a lot of change in the industry. Working with Cardo, we will be pioneering and working to bring Cardo customers the best sound experience possible.”

Anat Gafni, VP of Human Resources at Cardo Systems, observes: “Acoustics are, and will continue to be, an important feature in our products across the various segments Cardo operates in. The extensive experience and wealth of knowledge acquired through the hiring of the team at Straubing is a pivotal milestone for Cardo and marks a huge step in our R&D strategy with the opening of the Cardo Sound Labs.”

Main picture: Gerhard Pfaffinger – Director Audio Engineering & Site Lead, Florian Wolf – Senior Audio DSP SW Engineer, Vasudev Kandade Rajan – Technology Lead, AI & Audio Algorithm Engineer, Franz Lorenz – Senior Audio Systems Engineer, Genaro Wölfl – Senior Acoustics & Audio Engineer, Markus Christoph – Technology Lead Audio Algorithm Engineer, Juergen Zollner – Senior Audio Algorithm & Systems Engineer and Andrea Hölzl, Officer Adminstrator.

