 

The Sportbike Rally Ice-Cream Reunion is a go for Sunday, 10 July!

After a two year delay it’s finally happening! The Sportbike Rally Ice-Cream Reunion is a go for Sunday, 10 July. This no fee, no registration gathering could, quite possibly, be the biggest non-event event of the year!

Where? Parry Sound, Ontario of course; the spiritual and temporal home of the legendary – in the minds of many – Sportbike Rally. Head for the Parry Sound Town Dock from roughly 11 am to 3 pm. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you hear the laughter.

It’s not complicated. Ride to Parry Sound, grab a scoop or two of ice-cream (or something else if you’re lactose intolerable), renew acquaintances, talk biking, then ride home.

The Town of Parry Sound is setting aside two large parking lots for motorbikes. The nearby Georgian Bay Airways or Island Queen Cruise terminals will be ready to serve ice-cream at your pleasure.

Be there!

