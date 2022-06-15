 

Cardo Teams Up With Midland and Uclear to Launch Open Bluetooth Intercom

PAR Posted on

Cardo Systems, Midland and Uclear, have today jointly announced the launch of the ‘Open Bluetooth Intercom’ (OBI) – an open industry-wide Bluetooth Intercom standard, allowing seamless cross-brand Bluetooth Intercom connectivity.

The partnership will help overcome many of the common frustrations experienced with traditional ‘universally connected’ devices and foster a new era of significantly improved cross-brand experience.

While ‘universal connectivity’ enables pairing between cross-brand communicators, the experience for users is often inferior when compared to if they were connected to a device from the same brand. The pairing process can often be complex, previous connections forgotten and not always possible to make phone calls or listen to music in parallel to the intercom connection. All of these challenges are overcome with the introduction of the ‘Open Bluetooth Intercom’ agreement.

Speaking on behalf of the partners Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development explained: “Having just launched our ‘Universal Communication Solution’, the announcement of our ‘Open Bluetooth Intercom’ further cements our commitment to providing motorcyclists with the best solutions to communicate while riding. The new partnership will enable riders to fully enjoy seamless Bluetooth intercom connectivity across the brands and will further foster the penetration of communication solution among rider world-wide.” 

‘Open Bluetooth Intercom’ describes various extensions to the ‘Bluetooth Handsfree Profile’, designed for direct duplex communications between Bluetooth-capable devices – enhancing the interoperability of different partnership brands in the Bluetooth communicator market, meaning that riders no longer have to agree with fellow riding partners on a brand to buy.

Source: Cardo Systems

 

