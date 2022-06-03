Mitas announces global partnership with extreme enduro racer Alfredo Gomez

Mitas is pleased to announce a new global partnership with Alfredo Gomez, an extreme enduro rider who has won numerous podiums in the toughest and most prestigious extreme enduro races.

With this partnership and feedback from Alfredo, Mitas will enhance its product portfolio for enduro competition and strengthen its position in the extreme enduro discipline.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President Two Wheels at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, explains: “It is an honor to support such an important racer in extreme enduro. This collaboration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development of this discipline. We look forward to working with Alfredo and taking the Mitas enduro competition range to the next level.”

Alfredo Gomez, extreme enduro racer, says: ”Upon the suggestion of my sister Sandra, who has been in partnership with Mitas for many years, and after having tested the Mitas products myself, I am really happy to start a new chapter of my career with Mitas. In such competitive sports you not only have to count on yourself, but choosing the perfect tires is also key.”

For further information on the Mitas enduro competition range, go to www.mitas-moto.com/en/products/motorcycle-off-road-tires/enduro-competition-tires.