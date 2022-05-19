CFMOTO Canada unveils its motorcycle models

CMI/CFMOTO Canada had promised! Shortly, the first motorcycle deliveries will take place at participating dealers in Canada. This will be the best time to showcase our seven motorcycle models with their diversified looks and features to customers, as they will be available in Canada.

125 Papio – Adorable and likeable

The elegant Papio model is designed especially for freedom lovers wanting worry-free rides. Enjoyable to drive and with a unique look, it provides the driver with superb handling capabilities and an impressive driving experience.

126 cc

Max Power: 9.5 HP(ps)/8500 rpm

Seat height: 775 mm

Available colours: Galaxy Grey and Lemon Green

300NK – The joy of riding

The 300K motorcycle has a sporty look and is powered by a stable single-cylinder engine. Easy to handle, it allows you to ride stress free and get the most out of the road!

292 cc

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 28 HP(ps)/8750 rpm

Seat height: 795 mm

Inverted front forks

Available colours: Athens Blue and Nebula Black

300SS – Sporty and sophisticated

The 300SS is a 292-cc racing motorcycle. Featuring excellent handling and agility combined with a sophisticated design, it is undoubtedly highly competitive in the motorcycle sports racing market. Whether on racetracks or for daily driving, it is the ultimate choice!

292 cc

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 29 HP(ps)/8750 rpm

Seat height: 780 mm

Inverted front forks

Available colours: Nebula Black and Nebula White

650NK – Thrilling and versatile

Featuring a meticulously designed, liquid cooled 649-cc engine, and with a 6-speed gearbox, the 650NK is fun to drive on both city streets and major highways. Thrills for sure!

649 cc

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 61 HP(ps)/8750 rpm

Seat height: 780 mm

Cassette type transmission

Available colours: Nebula Black and Nebula White

650 ADVENTURA – Ideal traveling companion

650 Adventura is a stable, multifunctional motorcycle with sleek line design that will turn heads on your multi-terrain adventures. Equipped with a lightweight fork, an inverted front shock absorber, the 650MT not only has outstanding handling capabilities, but is also a great travel buddy you can count on to share beautiful experiences!

649 cc

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 61 HP(ps)/8250 rpm

Seat height: 840 mm

Available colours: Athens Blue and Nebula White

700CL-X Heritage – Vintage Look

There is no guarantee on the trip to come, only kilometers to cover on the road. Embrace the possibilities, remove the limits, and dare to explore various terrains with the vintage style 700CL-X Heritage. Bold riders will enjoy every moment riding this motorcycle!

692 cc

ECO and SPORT riding mode

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 75 HP(ps)/8500 rpm

Seat height: 800 mm

Available colours: Coal Grey and Twilight Blue

700CL-X Sport – Sport and performance

Inspired by the CL-X product line, the 700CL-X Sport is dashing and spirited. Its sophisticated look combines with an outstanding road performance. Everyone’s eyes will quickly be drawn to the amazing design of the headlight, rear light, round rear view mirrors, naked frame, engine cover and the slim fuel tank. It’s got style!

692 cc

ECO and SPORT riding mode

Slipper clutch

Max Power: 75 HP(ps)/8500 rpm

Seat height: 795 mm

Brembo braking system

Available colours: Nebula White and Velocity Grey

All motorcycles come with a 5-year warranty including a 12-month manufacturer’s limited warranty, as well as a 48-month limited powertrain warranty.

To consult the motorcycle model specifications and prices, go to the CFMOTO website: https://cfmoto.ca/en/models/motos.

Source: CFMOTO Canada