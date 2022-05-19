AIROH confirmed as Main FIM ISDE Partner until 2024

The FIM is very happy to confirm that AIROH has agreed to extend its partnership with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) until 2024, which will see the Italian helmet brand remain as the Main Partner for the next three years. This year’s ISDE, which will take place at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September, will also see AIROH become the first naming sponsor of a special test, with this new marketing opportunity being introduced at the French edition.

As the Main Partner of the ISDE, AIROH will continue to enjoy the highest level of brand exposure whilst retaining exclusivity within its product category, and in addition they will have the chance to explore and exploit the endless activations that this unique and historic competition can offer.

AIROH became the Main Partner of the ISDE at Kosice, Slovakia back in 2015 and as such the Italian helmet manufacturer has the honour of being the most loyal sponsor of the event over the last eight-year period. At each-and-every edition of the ISDE during this time, AIROH have launched a celebratory version of their Aviator helmet.

2022 through to 2024 will see them continue to exploit their 6DAYS licence agreement, with a new limited-edition of their high-end AVIATOR 3 helmet planned for each coming of the ISDE over the next three years. This year AIROH will also launch a 6DAYS version of their more affordable WRAAP model, as they look to reach the younger off-road riders too. Both limited edition models will launch this summer, prior to the ISDE in France.

Once again AIROH will have a strong and prominent presence at this year’s ISDE, with the brand clearly visible on track, and also in the paddock where they will be showcasing and selling their products alongside providing support for both professional and amateur riders from their well-appointed racing service truck.

Delighted to be extending this important partnership Fabio Muner – FIM Marketing & Digital Director explained: “AIROH are one of the most active brands in the off-road sector, so to have them continue and extend their association with the ISDE is a massive statement in terms of the marketing status of this event. The fact that AIROH are now our longest running ISDE partnership is testament to the great work and success that we have achieved through our close and positive collaboration.”

“It is clear that AIROH is a brand that never stands still, so to have them as our first ever special test naming sponsor and see them now include their WRAAP model in their 6DAYS limited range shows that we are also developing and increasing the opportunities that we can offer and provide to our partners. We look forward to the launch of AIROH’s two new ISDE helmets later in the year and to working with them again at this year’s event and at future editions too.”

Antonio Locatelli – AIROH CEO added: “Our passion for the racing world is not a secret, we always do our best to match this love with our work; there’s not a best way to do that than collaborating with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for a further three years. It’s really an honor be, once again, Main Partner and official helmet sponsor of the most and oldest off-road appointment of the season; FIM entrusted us with the rider safety for some more years and for us it is a huge opportunity and a great pleasure, we cannot wait to launch our latest Six Days France dedicated helmet graphic. We are so proud and excited to continue this collaboration, also because, after all, Enduro is a fundamental part of our DNA.”

Main picture: Andrea Verona #30 (GASGAS) wearing his AIROH Aviator 3 helmet during the ISDE 2021 Italy © Future7Media.

Source: FIM ISDE