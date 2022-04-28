“You see a bike”, MV Agusta documentary film now available on major streaming platforms

From the end of March on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play: an extraordinary and gripping tale about the iconic brand from Schiranna

Born to celebrate MV Agusta’s 75th anniversary, and shot between 2020 and 2021, “You see a bike, on the wings of legend” is now available on major streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play, who started featuring it from March 28th. The film is distributed by moto.it, a leading digital media player specialised in motorcycling, which recently expanded its activities into producing and distributing films and documentaries.

50 minutes of intense emotions with the riveting stories of the people who made the MV Agusta legend, but also of the extraordinary characters who, in some way, crossed the path of the brand from Schiranna. Adrenaline, inspiration, poetry, pure aesthetics, are the multiple facets of a tale told by heart-stopping sequences, often shot in breathtaking natural sceneries. The underlying thread, upon which the entire film is built, is revealed in the opening scene: “A bike is never just a bike. You think you’re just looking at the surface, and you’re already looking behind. A lot of meanings come to life behind your eyes, when you see a bike.”

Directed by Andrea Manenti and produced by Addiction, “You see a bike” is an intense, unconventional and compelling story about the past, the present and the future of one of the most iconic Italian brands in the world. Shot in Northern Italy, Australia and California, the documentary boasts a star-studded cast, with founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili, Horacio Pagani; designer and motorcycles producer, Roland Sands; fashion entrepreneur Ottavio Missoni; stuntman Thibaut Nogues; MotoGP photographer Gigi Soldano; motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini; rider Virginio Ferrari; and DJ and producer Carl Cox. On MV Agusta’s side: MV Agusta CEO, Timur Sardarov; board member Ratmir Sardarov; R&D Director, Brian Gillen; Marketing Director, Filippo Bassoli; and Brand Director, Marta Trezzi.

Filippo Bassoli, Marketing Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “This film is far from being the usual historical reenactment of a glorious past. It is first and foremost a celebration of the present and of the future of our company, who is alive and kicking more than ever. We prove it every day with the continuing increments to our range, with breathtaking new models both from a technological and a design point of view, with our entering new markets and our never-ending quest for new challenges. In Schiranna, we continue writing the history of motorcycling, and bearing the flag of Italy’s excellence in the world. I am delighted by this agreement with two most important streaming platforms, which will offer passionate MV fans a further opportunity to discover the world of MV Agusta.”

Source: MV Agusta