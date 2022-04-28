SPORTRACKER 05 by Lord Drake Kustoms

The new scrambler of Lord Drake Kustoms is the “SPORTRACKER 05”; a Harley Davidson Scrambler with a V-Twin soul and 1200 cc carburated engine. Manufactured by Lord Drake Kustoms in his workshop in Malaga, which is probably one of the best motorcycle transformation workshops in Spain.

Following the success of the Sportster Scrambler “Soulbreaker” series, (a Harley Scrambler built on top of a Sportster 1200), Francisco Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) decided to make a new version of this bike but a little less sophisticated.

THE CREATION PROCESS OF THIS HARLEY SCRAMBLER “SPORTRACKER”

The chosen base is a 2005 carburetted Sportster. It started using very simple rims, with 40 spokes in gloss black and kept the odometer on the handlebars like the older bikes, without any digital elements like in the previous Scrambler.

All the graphic design and painting and airbrushing work on this bike is as simple as it gets. The colors (white, black and orange details) were chosen by his eldest son (born in 2005) and hence the number “05” on the side plates.

The rear fender with the integrated pilot, as well as the front fender and the side number holders are the work of Lord Drake Kustoms.

UPCOMING SPORTSTER SCRAMBER KITS

Fran Manen tells us that soon they will begin to market Scrambler kits for Sportster and parts manufactured by LDK, so that any owner of a Sportster can convert it into a Street Tracker, Scrambler or Flat Track motorcycle.

The «Sportracker» is a custom motorcycle that has been built in the motorcycle transformation workshop in Spain that has recently been opened by Lord Drake Kustoms to provide coverage to its worldwide customers clients.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms