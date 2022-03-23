Importations Thibault becomes the new exclusive distributor of SMK Helmets in Canada

Importations Thibault Ltd., a leading distributor of powersports parts and accessories in Canada, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership for the distribution of SMK Helmets in Canada.

SMK Helmets, a brand of one of the world’s leading motorcycle helmet manufacturers and exporters, is synonymous with the latest in technology. SMK helmets are developed and designed in Italy and manufactured in India in a state-of-the-art production facility equipped with the latest technology and machinery. SMK offers a collection of modern, feature-rich helmets for urban commuters and adventure riders, which will continue to grow in the years to come with ever more innovative and technologically advanced, safe and aesthetically captivating products!

For more information, consult their online catalogue at: www.importationsthibault.com.

Source: Importations Thibault