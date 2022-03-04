MV Agusta Heritage collection: wear the legend

The new apparel collection from Schiranna is all inspired by the visual legacy of MV Agusta with vintage graphics and pictures straight from the company’s archives

MV Agusta is launching its new apparel collection, Heritage, themed around the vintage pictures and graphics that built the history of the brand. Heritage represent a sentimental legacy, a tribute to the legendary riders, the designers and the engineers who made MV Agusta the quintessential symbol of speed, racing and Italian elegance in the past 75 years. Straight from the company’s archives, classic pics, logos and taglines were reinterpreted to create the new collection of t-shirts, sweaters and caps.

Dedicated to all the fans of MV Agusta, this emotional new initiative aims at re-living the passion for the brand and is focussed on the rediscovery of its heritage. The collection, in warm colours and washes, is intended for comfortable, everyday wear with street style garments that are easy and informal, but which convey a strong sense of belonging and pride.

Among the subjects featuring in the collection, star riders, old-time helmets, outline logos and one of MV Agusta’s classic ads featuring a tiger and a tagline that says: “Are you ready for an MV Agusta?”

So, the question now is “Are you ready for the new Heritage collection by MV Agusta?”

For all details about the MV Agusta Heritage collection, visit https://mvagusta.store/pages/collection-heritage.

Source: MV Agusta