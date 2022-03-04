ISDE France 2022: Pre-Registration is now open

We are delighted to announce that pre-registration is now open for the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), which will be held at Le Puy en Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September.

Interested parties – riders and teams – should make immediate contact with their respective national federations, taking note that the pre-registration will close on 31 March 2022.

The event route has now been confirmed with an average altitude of one thousand metres, rising to one thousand four hundred metres at its highest points, illustrating just one of the challenging elements of this year’s ISDE. The course will incorporate thirteen different special tests – with five tests from this selection being used per day, along with five-time checks / service areas. Some of the service areas will be repeated, with a maximum of three different ones being used on any one day to help reduce logistical costs for the teams.

More than six hundred and fifty riders from over thirty countries are expected to descend on France later this year for the ninety-sixth edition of the ISDE, with the home nation are anticipating to be joined by the dominant forces of Australia, Great Britain, Italy, Spain and the USA, to name but a few. The French edition will appeal to all motorcycle fans and to a wider audience as well, through the presence of the top enduro riders in the World. More information regarding riders and teams will be revealed in mid-April once the pre-registration process has been completed. So save the date!

As per previous editions, to assist riders with their logistics, a full range of racing services from the major manufactures and other parties will be confirmed in due course. This will include motorcycle rental, logistical support, spare parts and professional staff with a huge ISDE experience to make sure competitors can concentrate on their riding and can enjoy the best possible sporting adventure.

Demand for this year’s ISDE is high, with accommodation in Le Puy en Velay already full booked and neighbouring towns also reporting reduced availability at this early stage. With this in mind, riders and teams are advised to book their accommodation as soon as possible.

For everything you need to know about the 2022 FIM ISDE, visit https://fim-isde.com/.

Main Photo: © FIM

Source: ISDE