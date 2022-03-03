New Dates announced for 2022… North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW – March 25-27, 2022 – International Centre

The 46th Annual Motorcycle SUPERSHOW was postponed in December due to COVID restrictions. The new dates are finally being announced.

The 46th Annual North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW, presented by NFP Insurance, will hit the International Centre, March 25, 26 & 27, 2022, and the planning is underway!

The AMSOIL Canada CUP Motorcycle Builders Competition will return again this year and registration is now open. North America’s best bike builders and novices compete to win cash prizes totalling $50,000. Perhaps you have a bike.

Who doesn’t love nostalgia, why not take a walk through the Century of Motorcycles Exhibition, perhaps you will see your first ride? Need new gear or parts discover the hottest deals and shopping bargains. We welcome back our vendors and our attendees after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID. Meet new friends as all the Clubs, Rides & Rallies.

Also returning this year will be our New, Used, Vintage, Racing, Motocross, Custom, Choppers, Touring, Cruising Electric and Performance Motorcycles. There truly is something for everyone.

Are you thinking about getting your motorcycle license? Why not book your learn to ride course? Go green with an electric scooter or motorcycle.

For more information on the 46th Annual North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW, Mar 25, 26 & 27,2022, to purchase advanced tickets, visit www.motorcyclesupershow.ca.

Source: North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW