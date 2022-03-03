2022 KTM 890 DUKE GP – A new Duke steps into the ring with a unique GP – Inspired livery

KTM Canada is excited to announce the addition of the KTM 890 DUKE GP to the 2022 DUKE lineup, an exciting visual alternative with a GP-derived livery and a loud KTM orange palette. Complete with a new passenger seat cover, adding to its aggressive styling and ‘R’ style orange wheels, the KTM 890 DUKE GP proudly makes its intentions known.

The KTM 890 DUKE GP presents a compact and well-balanced performance motorcycle made for riders who relish fast country roads. It strikes the ideal balance between high performance and agility, with real-world riding demands and usability.

Making use of the astonishing LC8c parallel twin, the KTM 890 DUKE GP churns out respectable power figures from the most compact engine in this segment, maintaining the bragging rights of being the chosen platform for producing the most agile motorcycle in its class.

The same can be said about the overall design. The KTM 890 DUKE GP is aggressive in its stance, bristling with typical KTM design highlights and purposeful, compact proportions. Thanks in part to lightweight craftsmanship and advanced engineering, the KTM 890 DUKE GP is also one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment, with special attention given to the overall riding experience.

Agile and precise handling comes courtesy of geometry developed specifically for sporty street riding—the KTM 890 DUKE GP is all about handling. High-quality WP APEX suspension at each end ensure a perfect connection with the road and promote ultimate riding confidence.

On the electronics front, the KTM 890 DUKE GP boasts one of the most advanced and complete packages in the midrange segment, including Cornering MTC with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side and forward-backward pitch, but also drift positioning.

The usual selection of ride modes – notably RAIN, STREET, SPORT and optional TRACK mode – ensure that the rider can individually tailor traction control, anti-wheelie control and throttle control. These, and the usual staples of Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, a full-color TFT display and LED lighting all-around, make the KTM 890 DUKE GP a formidable opponent in any street fight.

With a new look to match its already legendary performance and character, the KTM 890 DUKE GP stands out even more.

A full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts have been created to further intensify your ride. A selected range of KTM PowerWear ensures that the rider can match the performance of the KTM 890 DUKE GP.

The 2022 KTM 890 DUKE GP will arrive on authorized KTM dealer floors from April 2022 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.

Source: KTM