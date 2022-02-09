Indian Motorcycle brings an aggressive edge to the iconic Scout family with the new Scout Rogue & Scout Rogue Sixty

Powerful, Reliable, Comfortable & Agile – New Scout Rogue Offers the Most Aggressive Style & Performance-Minded Expression of the Iconic Indian Scout

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today unleashed the most aggressive iteration of its iconic Indian Scout with the launch of the new Scout Rogue and Scout Rogue Sixty. Packed with attitude and edge, thanks to its aggressive styling and performance-minded features, Scout Rogue exudes performance, begs for more throttle, and is ready for whatever comes its way.

Combining iconic design with contemporary style, the Scout Rogue demands attention and inspires riders to express a bolder sense of self-expression. A lineup of new features give Scout Rogue its edgy, hard-riding demeanor, including a quarter fairing, mini ape-hanger handlebars, sport style seat, blacked-out fenders and valve covers, and a 19-inch front wheel. The proven Scout and Scout Sixty powertrains pack serious punch with loads of low-end torque for snappy acceleration.

“For so many motorcyclists, riding carries a rogue spirit – a bold statement of freedom and individuality that brings riders together – and Scout Rogue delivers that in spades,” said Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President. “It’s an attitude that can only be found on a motorcycle, and it creates a totally unique level of camaraderie and community, and that’s what Scout Rogue is all about.”

The introduction of the Scout Rogue and Scout Rogue Sixty add two more Scout models for riders looking to stand out from the crowd. Starting at $9,999, the Scout Rogue Sixty opens the door for even more riders to join the crew. Each model inspires rider confidence with a low seat height and manageable wheelbase, while a lower center of gravity provides superior handling for all riders – regardless of experience and skill level.

Riders looking to personalize their ride can do so through countless Indian Motorcycle accessories that enhance the bike’s performance, lighting, style, and comfort.

Performance Accessories

Riders can achieve a smoother, more comfortable ride with increased suspension travel from Adjustable Piggyback Rear Shocks. Using twist knobs, riders can easily dial-in their compression and rebound damping settings.

Lighting Accessories

For superior nighttime visibility, the Scout Pathfinder 5.75-inch Adaptive LED Headlight activates 15 individual beams based on the bike’s lean angle. The upgraded headlight utilizes patented technology that projects light farther and improves the overall light spread in front of the bike.

Style Accessories

To add personalized, custom-inspired styling, riders can add Smoked LED Turn Signals and an Auxiliary Tachometer with Shift Light. Rather than amber and red turn signal lenses that can distract from the bike’s style, the smoked turn signals feature clear lenses, but still provide bright, easy-to-see amber LED lighting in front and bright red LED lighting in the rear.

Mounting next to the standard instrumentation, the Auxiliary Tachometer with Shift Light keeps the rider aware of the engine’s revolutions per minute (RPM) and enhances the bike’s high-performance style. An LED shift light illuminates to indicate recommended shift points.

Comfort Accessories

Whether riding solo or two-up, exploring a town or crushing miles, Indian Motorcycle offers a host of comfort and touring accessories. Scout Rogue riders can personalize their ergonomics with the Rider Comfort Seat. The Syndicate 2-Up Seat and Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest add comfort for passengers.

If packing gear, riders can add the black Saddlebag, Solo Luggage Rack, and a black, water-resistant Solo Rack Bag.

New Accessories

In addition, the Scout Rogue’s stock quarter fairing and sport style solo seat are now available as added accessories for Scout and Scout Bobber models. The Indian Motorcycle Quarter Fairing delivers custom style in a high-profile location at the front of the bike. The fairing encircles the headlight and creates a look that is both classic and sporty. The Quarter Fairing can be color-matched for Scout Rogue models, Scout models from 2015-2022 and Scout Bobber models 2018-2022.

The sport style Indian Motorcycle Syndicate Solo Seat provides long-riding comfort, as an upraised rear lip creates a comfortable bucket that keeps riders planted during hard acceleration. The interior padding provides an ideal blend of comfort and support, and the black, leather-like vinyl seat covering provides long-term, all-weather durability. The Syndicate Solo Seat fits Scout Bobber models 2018-2022.

Complementing the Scout Rogue is the Indian Motorcycle Rogue clothing and gear collection. The Rogue Collection personifies blacked-out styling and has been designed for men and women looking for simple, clean lines with tones of black and gray. Riders and fans can shop the full Rogue Collection at www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/shop/apparel/collections/rogue/.

Starting at $11,499, the Scout Rogue delivers 100 horsepower by way of a liquid-cooled, 69 cubic-inch (1133cc) motor. The Scout Rogue is available in Black Metallic, Storm Blue, Sagebrush Smoke, Black Smoke and Stealth Gray.

The Scout Rogue Sixty starts at $9,999 and features a 60 cubic-inch (999 cc), liquid-cooled motor with 78 horsepower. The Scout Rogue Sixty is available in Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke and Bronze Smoke.

The 2022 Scout Rogue and Scout Rogue Sixty will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in early 2022. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com.

Source: Indian Motorcycle